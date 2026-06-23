The Rolling Stones Unveil New ‘Speaking In Tongues’ Podcast Series

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Before hearing the Rolling Stones’ new album Foreign Tongues, fans can get an in-depth preview via the band’s new podcast series. Speaking In Tongues features new exclusive interviews with Stones legends Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood, with narration by Norah Jones. The six-part series promises to take listeners behind the scenes and into the making of Foreign Tongues in the lead-up to its July 10 release date. The first episode premieres this Thursday, June 25 on all major podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Amazon Music.

Speaking In Tongues begins with the genesis of Foreign Tongues in 2023 following the release of the Stones’ prior album, the Grammy-winning Hackney Diamonds. It traces the steps of the Stones’ creative process, from inspiration to writing to recording, letting listeners in on the influences and studio techniques that led to the finished album.

From riffs to lyrics, the Stones have a lot to say about the formation of these new tunes and the challenge of honoring their formidable legacy without becoming creatively stagnant. “We know the energy’s there, and we also know how to use it,” Wood says in a trailer for the podcast, which is live now. “I think it’s very explosive,” Richards adds. “It’s like an unexploded bomb.”

The Rolling Stones - Speaking In Tongues | The Official Podcast Trailer

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In addition to Jagger, Richards, and Wood, you’ll hear from producer Andrew Watt and two Foreign Tongues guest performers, the Cure’s Robert Smith and Steve Winwood, as well as the record’s cover artist Nathaniel Mary Quinn. Furthermore, Speaking In Tongues is laced with audio outtakes from the studio and previews of never-before-heard new songs. It’s a Cup & Nuzzle Production, presented with the Rolling Stones and Polydor/UMG/Capitol Records.

As the release of Foreign Tongues approaches, the Stones have shared two advance singles. They kicked off the album campaign by releasing opening track “Rough And Twisted” as a white label single under the pseudonym the Cockroaches. Then, they put out the official lead single “In The Stars” on the day of their launch event in Brooklyn. The anticipatory fun is set to continue with Speaking In Tongues.

Order The Rolling Stones’ Foreign Tongues here.