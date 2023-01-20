Thomas Rhett Returns With ‘Angels Don’t Always Have Wings’

Thomas Rhett, ‘Angels Don’t Always Have Wings’ - Photo: Courtesy of The Valory Music Co.

On the heels of notching his 20th chart-topping hit in less than 10 years, country superstar Thomas Rhett has released “Angels Don’t Always Have Wings” as his latest single.

Previously titled “Angels,” the track first appeared on Thomas Rhett’s most recent album Where We Started (The Valory Music Co.) and was written by Thomas Rhett, Julian Bunetta, Jaten Dimsdale and Josh Thompson. Featuring Thomas Rhett’s signature rich vocals and a heartfelt melody, the song celebrates unconditional, patient love.

Thomas Rhett - Angels (Don’t Always Have Wings) (Audio)

“This is my favorite song from the album. I wrote it from a personal perspective, but I think it will resonate with a lot of people,” said Thomas Rhett. “It’s about how none of us are perfect, and how lucky we are to have those people in our lives who show up and love us despite our flaws. I often look at my wife and think she’s truly an angel, for the love and grace she shows me every single day.”

Thomas Rhett is currently gearing up for the Canadian extension of his Bring The Bar To You Tour with Jordan Davis and Kameron Marlowe, kicking off on February 9 in Vancouver. In addition to the Canadian dates, his headlining Home Team Tour 23 for this summer with Cole Swindell and Nate Smith, hitting 40 cities in 27 states.

Ten years after signing his record deal with Big Machine Label Group’s The Valory Music Co., arena-packing superstar Thomas Rhett–dubbed “the most reliable maker of No.1 singles in country music” (Variety)–has 20 No.1 singles, 12 billion streams and the longest current active streak of consecutive No.1s in the format (Mediabase/Country Aircheck Chart).

Declared “a prince in the genre” (USA Today), he has been honored with eight ACM Awards including Entertainer of the Year, two CMA Awards, five Grammy nominations, plus trophies from the CMT Music Awards, Billboard Awards, and iHeartRadio Awards, in addition to being recognized with two CMA Triple Play awards for penning three No.1 songs within a 12-month period.

Buy or stream “Angels Don’t Always Have Wings.”