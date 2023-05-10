Toosii Announces North American Headlining Tour

Toosii - Photo: Johnny Cruz (Courtesy of Live Nation)

Toosii has announced a summer U.S. headlining tour in support of his debut album NAUJOUR. The Toosii: NAUJOUR TOUR, which will be produced by Live Nation, will kick off on July 26 at The Midway in San Francisco and include shows at The Wiltern in Los Angeles (July 27), The Ritz in Raleigh, NC (August 10) and Palladium Times Square in New York City (August 27).

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Thursday, May 11, at 10AM local time until 10PM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, May 12, at 10 AM local time.

NAUJOUR includes Toosii’s RIAA Gold-certified smash hit “Favorite Song,” which is currently No.11 on the Billboard Hot 100. Multi-Platinum global superstar Khalid recently teamed up with Toosii on a remix of the track.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Favorite Song”–named by Billboard as an early contender for “Song of the Summer 2023”–hit No.1 on the Billboard Rap Streaming Songs chart, entered the top 10 of Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs tally and is currently in the top 10 at rhythm radio. Combined global streams of the song have surpassed 112 million while the audio has been featured in over three million global TikTok creations, earning more than 28 million combined views.

Born Nau’Jour Lazier Grainger in Syracuse, NY, Toosii tells jarringly honest tales of street life and lost love, detailing his journey from a lost kid surrounded by tragedy to a national sensation full of promise. Now based in Raleigh, NC, the 23-year-old was hailed by Complex as “One of music’s brightest stars” and Teen Vogue said, “if you’re not in his orbit yet, you need to tap in.”

Visit Toosii’s official website for more information.

Toosii: NAUJOUR TOUR

7/26 San Francisco, CA The Midway

7/27 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

7/30 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues

7/31 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

8/3 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom

8/5 Houston, TX House of Blues

8/6 New Orleans, LA The Fillmore

8/8 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works

8/10 Raleigh, NC The Ritz

8/11 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore

8/15 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

8/17 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live

8/19 Orlando, FL The Beacham

8/21 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore

8/22 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

8/24 Toronto, ON HISTORY

8/25 Boston, MA Citizens House of Blues

8/27 New York, NY Palladium Times Square

8/29 Detroit, MI The Fillmore

8/31 Chicago, IL House of Blues

9/2 St. Louis, MO The Pageant

9/3 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room at Old National Centre