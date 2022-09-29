Volbeat Share ‘Shotgun Blues’ From New ‘Official Bootleg From San Diego’

Volbeat - Photo: Frank Hoensch/Redferns

Danish/American rockers Volbeat have shared the live video “Shotgun Blues – Official Bootleg Live from San Diego” which was captured at the San Diego show on their recent 26-date ‘Wait A Minute… Let’s Tour’. You can check it out below.

Previously released as a single “Shotgun Blues” is an anthemic track in which frontman Michael Poulsen explores the ghostly events he recently experienced upon moving into a new home.

The clip serves as a preview for ‘Volbeat – Wait A Minute… Let’s Tour: Live From San Diego’, a full concert stream that will be available for a limited time from Thursday, October 6 at 2 p.m. ET until Sunday, October 9 at midnight ET, on the band’s official YouTube channel.

ADVERTISEMENT

VOLBEAT - Shotgun Blues (Official Bootleg – Live from San Diego)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Capturing one of the band’s first shows back on the road in autumn 2021, this intimate performance at San Diego’s historic venue The Observatory North Park was filmed shortly before the release of their most recent album, Servant Of The Mind.

The setlist included some of the very first live performances of the hit singles “Shotgun Blues” and “Wait A Minute My Girl”. The concert was filmed and edited by the team at Ghost Atomic Pictures (“Shotgun Blues”, “Die To Live (Feat. Neil Fallon)”, “Leviathan”, Let’s Boogie: Live From Telia Parken”).

Volbeat’s eighth studio album, Servant Of The Mind, was released last December via Republic Records. Revolver called it “excellent… the darkest and heaviest Volbeat offering yet.” For the LP, the band took their signature heavy metal, psychobilly and punk ‘n’ roll sound up a notch while showcasing Poulsen’s keen ability for songwriting and storytelling. “Rarely has such a successful band sounded so ravenous,” Kerrang! said of the album.

Servant Of The Mind was written and recorded during the shutdown and quarantine necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The LP includes the “double barrel” of summer songs the band released in June 2021: “Wait A Minute My Girl” and “Dagen Før” (featuring Stine Bramsen): the former of which became the band’s ninth number one single on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart.

Buy or stream Servant Of The Mind.