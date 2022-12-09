Watch Jon Langston At Santa’s Pub In ‘I Only Want You For Christmas’ Video

Jon Langston video still - Courtesy: EMI Records Nashville

Jon Langston’s current version of Alan Jackson’s “I Only Want You For Christmas” is now accompanied by an official video. The track itself made its debut in early November.

It sees the 32 Bridge Entertainment/EMI Records Nashville artist getting into the holiday spirit (and encouraging others to do the same) by taking the stage for karaoke with “Santa” to perform the track. The video was filmed at Santa’s Pub in Nashville, and Langston revealed on social media ahead of its release that the role of Santa is played by his tour manager.

The steel guitar-adorned version of the song, originally from Jackson’s platinum-certified 1993 album Honky Tonk Christmas, follows Langston’s recent release “Give You My All.” His song “Love You Now” is shortlisted for Favorite Love Song at this year’s CountryNow awards. Fans can cast their votes here until December 15.

Langston has been in the studio in recent weeks working on a debut album that’s due for release in 2023, after a number of singles since he joined EMI Nashville in 2018. He was the first artist signed under the wing of Luke Bryan’s label 32 Bridge Entertainment via the UMG company. That momentous achievement was especially poignant for Langston, who had attended Bryan’s Farm Tour as a fan in Athens, GA, and then performed on that tour in both 2017 and 2018.

After the completion of his Beers Got Drank tour, Langston’s early bookings for 2023 include an appearance at the Hometown Jams Music Festival in Hobart, taking place next June 2 and 3. He’s on a bill headlined by Brantley Gilbert and Justin Lynch, with additional sets from Restless Road, Ashley Cooke, and others. Langston will also play the Bay City Country Music Festival 2023 in Wenonah Park, Bay City, on June 16, when other performers will include Mitchell Tenpenny and Waylon Hanel. The weekend’s other headliners are Jimmie Allen and Nelly.

Buy or stream Jon Langston’s “I Only Want You For Christmas.”