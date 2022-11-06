Jon Langston Gets Into Country’s Holiday Spirit With New Alan Jackson Cover

Jon Langston 'I Only Want You For Christmas' artwork - Courtesy: EMI Nashville

Jon Langston is ushering in country music’s holiday season with the new release of his take on “I Only Want You For Christmas,” originally recorded by one of the stars he most looks up to, Alan Jackson.

Says the 32 Bridge Entertainment/EMI Records Nashville recording artist: “I love Christmas, I love Christmas music, and I love Alan Jackson, so why not release my version of ‘I Only Want You For Christmas.’ I hope y’all love it and get in the spirit. It’s the greatest time of the year.”

Jon Langston - I Only Want You For Christmas (Audio)

The song was written by Buddy Brock, Kim Williams, and Zack Turner, and recorded by Jackson on his first holiday-themed album, Honky Tonk Christmas. The set was released in October 1993, reaching No.7 on the Billboard country chart, turning gold within three months and winning platinum certification for one million shipments in January 1998. Jackson followed it with a second festive collection, the gold-selling Let It Be Christmas, in 2002.

Langton’s first Christmas release follows the recent appearance of “Give You My All,” which was described by Country Now, who said of the song written by Langston, Brad Wagner, and Jordan Gray: “This ballad goes above and beyond the standard country love song.”

In a summer interview with bridgemusicmagazine.com, Langston described his love of Jackson’s music. “I always find myself singing an Alan Jackson song while I’m working on the farm or just walking around town,” he said. “Usually it’s ‘Drive,’ which is probably my favorite country song.” But he also spoke about some of his other country heroes, noting: “If I could have co-written any song in history it would probably be ‘Desperado.’ One of my favorite songs from my favorite band, the Eagles.

Langston has been on stage over this weekend in Simpsonville, SC (Friday) and Bartow, FL last night, before his headlining Beers Got Drank Tour continues next Friday (11) in Springfield, MO. He then has dates in Columbia, MO and Indianapolis, IN. More information and tickerts for upcoming dates are available at jonlangston.com/tour.