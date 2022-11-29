Watch ‘Can’t Let Go’ Preview Of Robert Plant And Alison Krauss’ ‘CMT Crossroads’

Alison Krauss and Robert Plant - Photo: Rick Kern/Getty Images

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ return performance on CMT Crossroads will premiere today (29), marking the 20th anniversary of the influential live series and the duo’s return to its stage for the first time since 2008.

The Grammy-winning artists’ new appearance in the 15th season of the much-loved show will air at 9pm EST/8pm CST. Having first played together on CMT Crossroads in the wake of the 2007 release of their multi-million-selling first recording collaboration Raising Sand, they now reappear after the arrival almost exactly a year ago of the siilarly acclaimed Raise The Roof, released in November 2021.

The 90-minute special will feature tracks from both albums by the two distinguished vocalists and their band, including “High And Lonesome,” “Can’t Let Go,” and “Gone Gone Gone,” as well as interpretations of Led Zeppelin’s “Rock And Roll” and “When the Levee Breaks.” After its debut, the show will have an immediate encore at 10:30pm EST/9:30pm CST, and an additional airing next Sunday (December 4) at 11am EST/10am CST. You can watch “Can’t Let Go” as a preview of the show below, with a notable guitar solo by the band’s JD McPherson.

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Perform “Can’t Let Go” | CMT Crossroads

The album has been nominated for three trophies at the 65th Grammy Awards, to be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles next February 5. It’s been shortlisted for Best Americana Album, for “Going Where The Lonely Go” (previously a 1982 country No.1 for Merle Haggard) as Best Country Duo/Group Performance, and for “High & Lonesome,” written by Plant and the album’s producer T Bone Burnett.

Raise The Roof achieved Top 10 placings in the US, the UK, Ireland, and New Zealand, and in other European countries including Finland, Denmark, Norway, and Hungary.

