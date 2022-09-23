Watch Two Restored Videos For Rolling Stones’ ‘Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby’

The Rolling Stones in 1966 - Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The two official music videos for the Rolling Stones’ 1966 Top 10 transatlantic hit “Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby, Standing in the Shadow?” are both available to view in faithfully restored 4K resolution. Today (23) is the 56th anniversary of the single’s release.

The promotional films were directed by Peter Whitehead, in his first such work with the group. The “in drag” version was made using film footage of the photoshoot, with photographer Jerry Schatzberg, for the back cover of the single, with the group in drag, gathered around Bill Wyman, sitting in wheelchair, as captured at 124 East 24th Street, between Lexington and Park Avenues in Manhattan. The other featuring a frenetic live performance at the Royal Albert Hall, on the tour supporting their Aftermath LP.

The videos led to Whitehead’s subsequent direction of clips for “Lady Jane,” “Let’s Spend The Night Together,” “We Love You,” “Dandelion,” and “Ruby Tuesday.” The film for “We Love You” was also recently remastered in this series of 1960s video restorations.

“Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby, Standing in the Shadow?” was the first Rolling Stones single to have the same release date in the US and UK, and the first to feature a horn section, arranged by Mike Leander. It was recorded in August and September 1966, both at RCA Studios in Hollywood and IBC Studios in London.

“This is simply about a boy and his bird,” said Mick Jagger at the time. “Some songs I write are just for a laugh. Others are extensions of ideas. This is a mixture of both. You must listen to it and place your own interpretation on the lyric. There is no attempt to present a controversial ‘Mother’ theme.” The song reached No.5 in the Stones’ home country and No.9 on the Billboard Hot 100, also going Top 10 in much of Europe, most prominently peaking at No.2 in the Netherlands.

