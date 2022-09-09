Watch YG Perform New Single ‘Alone’ In The Studio

YG – Photo: Courtesy of Def Jam Recordings

YG has released his new single “Alone” and shared an accompanying music video that sees him performing the track from the studio.

The song is the latest to be taken from his upcoming sixth studio album, I Got Issues, which will be released on September 30 via Def Jam Recordings.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Alone” follows previously released tracks from the record like the J Cole and Moneybagg Yo-featuring “Scared Money” and “Run” featuring Tyga, 21 Savage, and BIA. The new track finds YG rapping “Gotta leave the streets alone/Tryna leave the streets alone,” between lines from a female vocalist.

The accompanying video sees the star performing in a white-walled studio, rapping into a microphone while four men dressed all in black stand and sit around a black grand piano behind him.

YG - Alone

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

YG announced the release of I Got Issues earlier this month (September 1), confirming it will be available on all digital platforms as well as a special physical CD offering.

Along with the aforementioned singles, the album will also feature “Toxic,” which the star recently performed for A COLORS Studios. In the COLORS video, YG wears a signature red bandana-laced outfit as he spits against a magenta backdrop. Rocking futuristic shades, the LA-based rapper brings his signature cool to the stripped-down performance.

He showed off his clever bars on the song, spitting: “I know what she want, she want what’s inside my jeans/ She want my heart with the lock, she wanna throw away the key.”

I Got Issues follows YG’s critically acclaimed 2020 album, My Life 4Hunnid, which was accompanied by an instantly iconic video for the bouncy opening track “Jealous.” The visuals were released weeks before the 2020 US election and offered a scathing parody of the then-President Donald Trump.

My Life 4Hunnid received praise from the media upon its release, with The Los Angeles Times writing: “In his music, YG speaks to the immediate, hour-to-hour rage and vulnerability of Black life as protests churn and police kill and terrorize with seeming impunity. It’s fitting that My Life 4Hunnid is his darkest and most wounded album for Def Jam yet, one where the memories of his murdered friend [Nipsey] Hussle and fears of rampaging police are stalked by worries that, on the eve of the 2020 election, the country might not have what it takes to fix it all.”

Pre-order I Got Issues.