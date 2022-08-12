YG Returns With Epic New Single ‘Toxic’

YG, ‘Toxic’ - Photo: Courtesy of YouTube/Def Jam Recordings

Superstar LA rapper YG has returned with an anthemic new single “Toxic.” The track, which comes with an accompanying music video, will be featured on his forthcoming Def Jam album.

On the track, YG shows off his always-clever bars, spitting, “I know what she want, she want what’s inside my jeans/ She want my heart with the lock, she wanna throw away the key.”

Earlier this year, YG and Moneybagg Yo performed from a recreated bank vault for their collaborative single “Scared Money” to The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The pair released the track, which was the first song to be taken from YG’s upcoming album, in February of 2022. The recorded version also features J. Cole, although the North Carolina rapper did not join his collaborators for the performance on NBC.

Weeks after the single’s release, YG gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the “Scared Money” video shoot. The four-minute video showed the MC hanging out with Moneybagg Yo and J. Cole at the shoot, with the trio inspecting stills and shots to check on the video’s progression.

The forthcoming project will follow YG’s critically acclaimed 2020 album, My Life 4Hunnid, which was accompanied by an instantly iconic video for the bouncy opening track “Jealous.” The visuals were released weeks before the 2020 US election and offered a scathing parody of the then-President Donald Trump.

My Life 4Hunnid received praise from the media upon its release, with The Los Angeles Times writing: “In his music, YG speaks to the immediate, hour-to-hour rage and vulnerability of Black life as protests churn and police kill and terrorize with seeming impunity. It’s fitting that My Life 4Hunnid is his darkest and most wounded album for Def Jam yet, one where the memories of his murdered friend [Nipsey] Hussle and fears of rampaging police are stalked by worries that, on the eve of the 2020 election, the country might not have what it takes to fix it all.”

