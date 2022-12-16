Watch The White Buffalo Perform ‘C’mon Come Up Come Out’ On ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

The White Buaffalo - Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images for American Music Festival

Last night, The White Buffalo stopped by ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ for a late-night performance of the new single “C’mon Come Up Come Out” from the critically acclaimed new album Year Of The Dark Horse on late-night television for the first time. You can watch it below.

“C’mon Come Up Come Out” features on White Buffalo’s acclaimed new album Year Of The Dark Horse, now available worldwide via Snakefarm. Recorded at Neon Cross studio in Nashville with producer Jay Joyce (Eric Church, Brothers Osbourne, Fidlar)-the 10-track album was and has debuted to critical praise across the globe.

On Year Of The Dark Horse, the Emmy-nominated, Oregon-born, and Southern California-bred artist The White Buffalo aka Jake Smith, took the less-traveled path and embarked on a voyage of discovery. Bassist, keyboard player, and guitarist Christopher Hoffee, and drummer Matt Lynott added to the recordings and round out the group on the road.

The White Buffalo – C’mon Come Up Come Out

Year Of The Dark Horse which American Songwriter hailed as a “tilt-a-whirl of melting soundscapes,” and a “funhouse of melodies that shapeshift in your ears” is based around the shifting of seasons paralleled with the changes in a relationship.

Smith’s evocative storytelling and emotionally weighted songs allow the imagination of the listener to play an important part throughout; the music builds on a tale of debauchery (of the drunken variety) and blame, of love and loss, a life lived against the odds, the whole thing set in one lunar year, following our anti-hero through the highs and lows of the seasons. From highlights “Kingdom For A Fool,” “52 Card Pickup,” and “Donna,” Year of the Dark Horse offers an invigorating and wonderfully unpredictable listen. A collection of 12 musical vignettes individual yet constant in flow, it is The White Buffalo’s most ambitious and well-rounded work to date, with the full scope of Smith’s songwriting craft on view.

