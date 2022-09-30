The White Buffalo Shares Haunting New Single, ‘Not Today’

The White Buffalo - Photo courtesy of Snakefarm Records

Emmy-nominated singer/songwriter and musician The White Buffalo has shared the haunting new single and video “Not Today”. You can check it out below.

The song is the first single to be unveiled from his extraordinary forthcoming album Year Of The Dark Horse, set for release November 11 on Snakefarm Records.

Featuring the evocative vocals from Jake Smith (The White Buffalo) “Not Today” immediately draws the listener with its hopeful metaphor of the start of a new year which fades through a horserace and wanes as the days tick on until ultimately another year has passed us by.

The White Buffalo - Not Today

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Recorded at Neon Cross Studios in Nashville, TN with Jay Joyce, “My forthcoming album is a sonic and lyrical journey of one lunar year in one man’s life” says Jake Smith, aka The White Buffalo. “Four seasons in 12 songs… Loosely based on my twisted truths and adventures. I wanted to show the seasonal effect on the heart and the mind. I also wanted to abandon, sonically, everything. Escape the acoustic clutches and genres I’ve been associated with and shackled to. I wanted to make my headphones album. Every song bleeds into the next.”

Smith took the concept further and created a visual, artistic interpretation of the story of the album, the film titled The White Buffalo: Year Of The Dark Horse features four different directors tackling each of the 12 songs on TWB’s forthcoming album Year of the Dark Horse.

Epic and cinematic, the film The White Buffalo: Year Of The Dark Horse premiered worldwide on Thursday, September 29 Live on Veeps.

Adds Smith, “I created a visual companion as an art film comprised of vignettes for each of the 12 songs. Part performance art, part cinema, the film The White Buffalo: Year Of The Dark Horse will take you, on the emotional roller coaster of this album Four directors take three song sections of the album and each taking a season into another. Winter to spring, spring into summer, and so on. Made to be consumed in one sitting. Hopefully mildly sedated or elevated.”

Pre-order Year Of The Dark Horse.