The White Buffalo Announces East Coast US Tour For 2023

The White Buffalo - Photo: Gina Wetzler/Redferns

The White Buffalo has announced an East Coast US tour that will kick-off on February 10, 2023, in Minneapolis, MN (Fri. Feb 10, Varsity Theater), Madison, WI (Sat. Feb 11, Majestic Theatre), Chicago, IL (Mon. Feb 13, Chop Shop & 1st Ward), Detroit, MI (Tue. Feb 14, El Club), Cleveland Heights, OH (Wed. Feb 15, Grog Shop), Boston, MA (Fri. Feb 17, Paradis Rock Club), Brooklyn, NY (Sat. Feb. 18, Brooklyn Bowl), Ardmore, PA (Mon. Feb 20, Ardmore Music Hall), and Washington, DC (Tue. Feb 21, Union Stage).

Currently, Jake Smith’s group are in the midst of the second leg of a US tour which hits Reno (Cargo Concert Hall, Tue. Dec 13), Fresno (Strummer’s, Thur. Dec. 15), San Diego (Observatory-North Park, Fri. Dec. 16), and Santa Ana (The Observatory, Sat. Jan 14). The White Buffalo will open the show for the legendary Bruce Springsteen in Europe on Sunday, May 21 at Circo Massimo in Rome, Italy and will perform at Bospop Festival in Weert, the Netherlands on Saturday, July 8. Expect more European dates to be announced soon.

On his new album, Year of the Dark Horse, the Emmy-nominated, Oregon-born, and Southern California-bred artist The White Buffalo aka Jake Smith, took the less-traveled path and embarked on a voyage of discovery. Bassist, keyboard player, and guitarist Christopher Hoffee and drummer Matt Lynott added to the recordings and round out the group on the road.

Year of the Dark Horse, which American Songwriter hailed as a “tilt-a-whirl of melting soundscapes,” and a “funhouse of melodies that shapeshift in your ears” is based around the shifting of seasons paralleled with the changes in a relationship. Smith’s evocative storytelling and emotionally weighted songs allow the imagination of the listener to play an important part throughout; the music builds on a tale of debauchery (of the drunken variety) and blame, of love and loss, a life lived against the odds, the whole thing set in one lunar year, following our anti-hero through the highs and lows of the seasons.

The White Buffalo recently premiered videos for three songs off the new album, “Love Will Never Come/Spring’s Song,” “C’mon Come Up Come Out,” and “She Don’t Know That I Lie.” The trio of clips directed by C.W Robert Mihlberger, comprises Act II “Spring into Summer” which is part of ‘The White Buffalo: Year of the Dark Horse’- a companion art film based on the new album. The new videos follow the previously released Act I “Winter into Spring” which includes the videos “Not Today,” “Winter Act 2,” and “Kingdom For A Fool.”

