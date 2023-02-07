Yeah Yeah Yeahs Announce Summer Tour

Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Photo: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have announced a summer tour set to take the group around the US and EU. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 10 at 10am local time. To celebrate the news, the band also released a video for “Blacktop.”

Of all the bands that emerged from the beer-soaked basements of New York City’s music scene at the turn of the 21st Century, Yeah Yeah Yeahs were by far the most compelling. A trio of art school misfits, Karen O, Nick Zinner, and Brian Chase flouted the conventions of indie rock and, with their debut album, Fever To Tell, brought a sense of fun and urgency to the quickly calcifying garage-rock revival.

Both the band and album were a product of a specific time and place. Rising out of the ashes of a post-9/11 New York, Yeah Yeah Yeahs embodied the hedonism and debauchery of the nightlife scene, when people were looking for release. Riding a wave of critical buzz from their first two EPs, the group set about shedding the “garage-rock” label and channelling the energy of their live shows into a fully-formed, genre-defying debut album that more than lived up to the hype. Released on April 29, 2003, Fever To Tell signaled what the future of rock would sound like.

ADVERTISEMENT

Listen to the best of Yeah Yeah Yeahs on Apple Music and Spotify.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Tour Dates:

5/3 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

5/5 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

5/7 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall +

5/9 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory +

5/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

5/13 – Pasadena, CA @ Just Like Heaven

5/26 – Allston, MA @ Boston Calling Music Festival

6/1 Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

6/3 Minneapolis, MN @ Armory *

6/5 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

6/7 Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Live *

6/8 Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield *

6/10 Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre *

7/28-30 – Yuzawa, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

8/25 – London, EN @ All Points East

8/26 – Paris, FR @ Rock en Seine

8/28 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

8/29 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

+ w/ The Faint

* w/ Perfume Genius