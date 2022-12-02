Zedd Celebrates 10th Anniversary Of ‘Clarity’ With Apple Music And GarageBand

Zedd - Photo: Courtesy of Apple Music

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of electronic music star Zedd’s debut studio album Clarity, the landmark album will now be available in spatial audio on Apple Music. Coinciding with the album’s re-release, the producer also discusses the making of his crossover hit “Clarity (feat. Foxes)” in a new Artist Session in GarageBand, Apple’s free music production app.

Using GarageBand, iPhone and iPad users can add their own flair to the Grammy-award-winning anthem with some immersive guidance from Zedd himself.

After downloading a free version of the song, users can watch a short film where Zedd recounts his early beginnings and offers behind-the-scenes stories about making his titular hit. There’s also a demo on how users can customize their remix efficiently on GarageBand while using the app’s Live Loops interface.

How to Remix "Clarity" by Zedd in GarageBand | Apple Music

On Live Loops, “Clarity (feat. Foxes)” has been restructured, giving Zedd fans a chance to access the track’s individual elements (vocals, drums, synths) integral to its success. Live Loop’s manageable interface makes it approachable for users to rearrange and add new instrumentation to the song with no musical experience necessary.

The album’s anniversary and re-release caps off an incredible year for the electronic music superstar. In the summer, Zedd performed a series of headlining shows in Brooklyn, NY, Morrison, CO, and San Francisco, CA, preceded by his event, Zedd In The Park, in Los Angeles in July.

He also performed Clarity in its entirety in an orchestra-backed set at the Dolby Theatre in LA, followed by an honorary show at the Bill Graham Civic Center Auditorium in San Francisco.

Zedd also reunited with Maren Morris this summer to make another hit collab single, “Make You Say,” following the success of their smash hit “The Middle.”

Stream Clarity on Apple Music.