Zedd Reunites With Maren Morris On Beauz-Assisted Single ‘Make You Say’

Zedd, Maren Morris - Credit: Sophia Matinazad

Zedd and Maren Morris have joined forces once again. The producer and country singer have shared their latest collaborative single “Make You Say,” which also features production duo Beauz, as the hotly anticipated follow up to their 2018 hit single “The Middle.”

“‘The Middle’ is such a perfectly tied-with-a-bow, airtight pop song — there’s no filler,” Morris told Rolling Stone. “Make You Say’ is more of a dancy, blissed-out bop to me. It’s so hard to compare the two. It would be such a killjoy to go into this and think, ‘How do we outdo ourselves?’”

Zedd, Maren Morris & Beauz - Make You Say (Official Music Video)

“Make You Say” arrives towards the end of the summer as an airy, carefree tune about letting a relationship go knowing the other person won’t find anyone better to spend their time with.

“You’ll miss the weeks, the days, the hours / When all the loneliness kicks in,” Morris sings. “You’ll buy them drinks and send them flowers / But they won’t love you like I did.”

Morris and Zedd are both credited as writers on “Make You Say” alongside Charlie Puth, Handling, and Beauz’s Johan and Bernie Yang. With “The Middle,” singers ranging from Camila Cabello and Demi Lovato to Bebe Rexha and Charli XCX recorded demos for the song, far before anyone knew how big of a hit it would become.

Zedd believed in the song enough to hold out for the perfect vocalist. When he heard Morris cut the track with her signature country rasp, he knew it was worth the wait. The process for “Make Her Say” was another instance of waiting for the perfect moment to get the track right.

“I started working on this record with Beauz about three or four years ago,” Zedd shared in a statement1. “We went back and forth slowly, refining the production over the years, and then Charlie and I got in the studio and wrote the topline for the track. Maren recorded a demo of it and sounded phenomenal, so I met her in Nashville, and we recorded the final vocal to ‘Make You Say’ and she took the song to a whole new level. ‘Make You Say’ is the kickoff of a new chapter for me and I can’t wait for the world to hear it.”

Stream or purchase “Make Her Say.”