‘No Dice’: Badfinger Take Another Bite Of The Apple

One of the most important groups in the development of the Apple label, Beatles protégés Badfinger, released their second album under that band name, No Dice, in the UK on November 27, 1970.

The band had made their debut on Apple when they were still named the Iveys, with 1969’s “Maybe Tomorrow,” co-produced by the up-and-coming Tony Visconti and Beatles sideman Mal Evans. After renaming themselves Badfinger, they released the Magic Christian Music album early in 1970, which contained their major hit single “Come And Get It,” written and produced by Paul McCartney.

They followed that towards the end of the year with No Dice, which was notable for including both their second hit 45 “No Matter What” and the original version of “Without You,” which would be turned into a global hit in 1972 by Harry Nilsson.

No Dice was the album on which guitarist Joey Molland joined the Badfinger line-up as replacement for Ron Griffiths. While Ham was the major writing contributor (penning “No Matter What” and other tracks), Molland co-wrote four tracks on the record. Evans shared production duties with another Beatles collaborator, Geoff Emerick.

Oddly, Badfinger not only missed the UK chart with No Dice, but never made the album listings at all in their native country. In America, though, where Magic Christian Music had reached No.55 in a respectable 17-week run, the album went as high as No.28, with 15 weeks on the chart, the band’s best-ever ranking. After the No.7 success of “Come And Get It,” “No Matter What” followed it into the Top 10, at No.8. Wrote Pete Saunders in Creem: “It’s really late-Beatles music Badfinger does, if you’ll check out the white album/Abbey Road style of production and the distinctly similar instrumental sound.”

