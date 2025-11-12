Best Christmas Gifts For Music Lovers: The Essential Holiday Shopping List

Illustration: uDiscover Music

The best holiday shopping starts here with our essential Christmas gift guide for music lovers. Whether you’re shopping for albums, merch, or collectibles, this guide has something for fans of every genre. Get ready to find the ultimate gift for your favorite music lover!

Bob Marley & The Wailers – Exodus Vinylphyle LP

Celebrate one of the most influential albums in music history with this special Vinylphyle edition of Bob Marley & The Wailers’ Exodus. Originally released in 1977, the album marked a turning point in Marley’s career, recorded in London during his period of exile from Jamaica. This exclusive Vinylphyle pressing delivers premium sound quality and meticulous craftsmanship for audiophiles and collectors alike. From anthems like “One Love / People Get Ready” to the spiritual depth of “Exodus,” this release captures the heart and soul of Marley’s revolutionary message. A true essential for fans who value both legacy and listening experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buy Bob Marley & The Wailers’ Exodus Vinylphyle LP here.

Paul McCartney and Wings – Wings 3LP Limited Edition Collection

This 3LP set brings together some of Paul McCartney and Wings’s most celebrated recordings, showcasing the creativity and energy that defined their remarkable 1970s run.

Buy Paul McCartney and Wings’s Wings 3LP Limited Edition Collection here.

John Lennon – Plastic Ono Band (Power to the People) 4LP

This 4LP edition revisits John Lennon’s groundbreaking solo debut, featuring remastered tracks and rare outtakes that capture the raw emotion and honesty of Plastic Ono Band.

Buy John Lennon’s Plastic Ono Band (Power to the People) 4LP here.

Ringo Starr – Ringo Molten Lava Color LP

The much-celebrated solo album Ringo by Ringo Starr returns in a striking “Molten Lava” coloured vinyl edition, featuring the original gatefold jacket and 24-page booklet. Widely regarded as Starr’s peak solo work, it includes the hits “Photograph”, “You’re Sixteen (You’re Beautiful and You’re Mine)”, “I’m The Greatest” and “Oh My My” and showcases contributions from his former bandmates.

Shop Ringo Starr’s Ringo Molten Lava colour LP here.

The Beatles – Anthology 4 3LP

The Beatles’s Anthology 4 continues the story of the world’s greatest band with rare recordings and studio moments from their later years. This 3LP set is an essential addition for collectors.

Buy The Beatles’s Anthology 4 3LP here.

The Velvet Underground – The Velvet Underground & Nico Vinylphyle LP

Rediscover one of rock’s most influential albums with The Velvet Underground & Nico, now available in a premium Vinylphyle LP edition that delivers superior sound quality and classic minimalist design.

Pick up The Velvet Underground’s The Velvet Underground & Nico Vinylphyle LP here.

Carly Rae Jepsen – E•MO•TION Colored LP

Carly Rae Jepsen’s cult-favorite album E•MO•TION spins on this vibrant colored vinyl, celebrating her shimmering pop perfection from start to finish.

Grab Carly Rae Jepsen’s E•MO•TION colored LP here.

Halsey – Badlands Decade Edition Anthology 3LP

Halsey’s breakthrough debut Badlands gets the deluxe treatment with this Decade Edition Anthology 3LP, featuring fan favorites and rare tracks from the album that started it all.

Buy Halsey’s Badlands Decade Edition 3LP here.

Dru Hill – Enter the Dru 2LP

Dru Hill’s classic sophomore album Enter the Dru comes to life on this 2LP vinyl, featuring smooth harmonies and unforgettable R&B hits from one of the genre’s defining groups.

Pick up Dru Hill’s Enter the Dru 2LP here.

Floetry – Floetic 2LP

Floetry’s acclaimed debut Floetic blends soulful vocals and spoken word poetry, reissued on 2LP vinyl for fans of smooth, timeless neo-soul.

Get Floetry’s Floetic 2LP here.

Kool & The Gang – Greatest Hits Color LP

Kool & The Gang’s Greatest Hits arrives on vibrant color vinyl, bringing their funk, soul, and feel-good grooves to life in a must-have collection.

Order Kool & The Gang’s Greatest Hits color LP here.

Ludacris – Back for the First Time 2LP Limited Edition

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of Ludacris’s explosive debut Back for the First Time with this limited edition 2LP release, showcasing his signature wordplay and Southern flair.

Pick up Ludacris’s Back for the First Time limited edition 2LP here.

Queen Latifah – Black Reign 2LP Limited Edition

Queen Latifah’s groundbreaking album Black Reign returns in a special 2LP limited edition, honoring her powerful legacy as a trailblazer in hip-hop and R&B.

Order Queen Latifah’s Black Reign 2LP here.

The Rolling Stones – Black and Blue 5LP + Blu-ray

The Rolling Stones’ 1976 classic Black and Blue gets the deluxe treatment with this expansive 5LP and Blu-ray edition. Featuring remastered audio and rare session material, it’s the ultimate collector’s set for fans of the band’s adventurous mid-70s era.

Pick up The Rolling Stones’ Black and Blue 5LP + Blu-ray set here.

Danzig – Danzig I LP

Experience the raw power of Danzig’s debut album Danzig I, a defining release that fused heavy metal and blues-inspired darkness into one unforgettable sound.

Pick up Danzig’s Danzig I LP here.

KISS – Alive! 50th Anniversary Super Deluxe 8LP + Blu-ray Audio + Alive! Track List T-shirt

Celebrate five decades of rock and roll with the Super Deluxe edition of KISS’s legendary live album Alive!. This massive 8LP and Blu-ray Audio box set features remastered recordings, rare content, and a commemorative track list t-shirt that captures the spirit of the band’s explosive performances.

Get KISS’s Alive! 50th Anniversary Super Deluxe 8LP + Blu-ray Audio set and t-shirt here.

Elton John – Step Into Christmas 10-inch LP

Celebrate the holiday season with Elton John’s festive favorite “Step Into Christmas,” pressed on a 10-inch LP. This limited edition release captures the joyful spirit of one of his most beloved seasonal songs.

Buy Elton John’s Step Into Christmas 10-inch LP here.

Karol G – Bichota 7-inch Vinyl

Karol G’s empowering anthem Bichota gets a special 7-inch vinyl release, perfect for fans who want to add a bold touch of reggaeton power to their collection.

Buy Karol G’s Bichota 7-inch vinyl here.

Taylor Swift – The Life of a Showgirl Portofino Orange Glitter Vinyl

Taylor Swift’s latest era shines with The Life of a Showgirl, available here on dazzling Portofino orange glitter vinyl. Combining cinematic storytelling with unforgettable melodies, this limited edition is a standout collector’s piece.

Pick up Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl Portofino orange glitter vinyl here.

Lady Gaga – Mayhem 2LP

Lady Gaga’s electrifying new album Mayhem comes alive on this 2LP vinyl edition, capturing her bold artistry and boundary-pushing sound in stunning quality. A perfect addition to any Little Monster’s collection.

Pick up Lady Gaga’s Mayhem 2LP here.

Reba McEntire – The Hits Limited Edition LP

This limited edition LP of Reba McEntire’s The Hits collects her biggest songs, offering the perfect soundtrack to her legendary career in country music.

Order Reba McEntire’s The Hits limited edition LP here.

Roy Ayers – Secrets of the Sun LP

Roy Ayers’s Secrets of the Sun shines with the vibraphonist’s signature warmth and groove, blending jazz, soul, and funk in a timeless fusion of sound.

Pick up Roy Ayers’s Secrets of the Sun LP here.

Blue Note – Puzzle

Piece together jazz history with this Blue Note puzzle, featuring iconic imagery from one of the most influential record labels of all time. A great gift for fans of music and design alike.

Buy the Blue Note puzzle here.

Verve Records – Green Logo Hoodie

Stay warm in this cozy green hoodie featuring the Verve Records logo, a simple and stylish nod to one of jazz’s most legendary labels.

Order the Verve Records green logo hoodie here.

Frank Sinatra – In the Wee Small Hours Blue Note Tone Poet Vinyl Series LP

Frank Sinatra’s introspective masterpiece In the Wee Small Hours comes alive in this Tone Poet edition, offering lush fidelity and timeless melancholy.

Shop Frank Sinatra’s In the Wee Small Hours Tone Poet LP here.

The Smashing Pumpkins – Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness 30th Anniversary Super Deluxe 6LP

Celebrate three decades of The Smashing Pumpkins’ iconic double album Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness with this expansive Super Deluxe 6LP edition, featuring remastered tracks and rare bonus material from their creative peak.

Pick up The Smashing Pumpkins’ Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness 30th Anniversary 6LP here.

The Cranberries – No Need to Argue 30th Anniversary Deluxe 2LP

The Cranberries’ No Need to Argue returns for its 30th anniversary as a deluxe 2LP set, featuring remastered audio and bonus material that celebrates one of the 1990s’ defining albums.

Pick up The Cranberries’ No Need to Argue 30th Anniversary 2LP here.

Guns N’ Roses – Live Era ’87–’93 4LP Edition

Experience the power of Guns N’ Roses in their prime with the 4LP edition of Live Era ’87–’93. This collection captures the band’s explosive performances from their early years through their worldwide domination, showcasing the raw energy that made them legends.

Buy Guns N’ Roses’s Live Era ’87–’93 4LP edition here.

Find the ultimate Christmas gift for every music fan on your list—check out our other holiday gift guides for more inspiration.