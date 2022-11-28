Best Gifts For Latin Music Fans This Christmas
From Fania classics to a J Balvin hoodie, this list brings together the best of the best.
Give this year’s Christmas a little bit of sazón with the best gifts for the Latin music fans in your life. From Fania classics to new artist merch, there’s something for everyone.
Sebastian Yatra – Dharma
Sebastian Yatra defines Dharma–a Hindu originating word–as the opposite of Karma: “what you receive in life for the things you do well is a gift.” It turns out this item is, itself, an excellent gift for any Yatra devotee in your life.
Los Tigres Del Norte – Jefe de Jefes 25th Anniversary Limited Edition 2LP
Celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Los Tigres Del Norte’s Jefe de Jefes album with a limited edition gatefold 2LP Disc. The album, originally released in 1997, is a seminal entry in the Regional Mexican music scene and a great gift for any devotee of the genre.
Willie Colón – El Juicio Bundle
This bundle is a great gift for any Willie Colón fan in your life. El Juicio is now available on 180-gram vinyl, limited to 1,000 copies, and exclusive to the Fania and Craft Recordings stores. Move fast, though, because this bundle also includes an exclusive t-shirt.
Luis Fonsi – Ley De Gravedad
Luis Fonsi returned in 2022 with his new album titled Ley de Gravedad, which translates to Newton’s law of gravity. It’s an album that’s a perfect gift for any Latin pop fan in your life.
Fania All Stars – Our Latin Thing / Live At The Cheetah, Vol. 1 Bundle
This bundle of the Fania All Stars’ Our Latin Thing/Live At The Cheetah, Vol. 1, includes the projects on 180-gram yellow smoke vinyl, limited to 1000 copies and exclusive to the Fania and Craft Recordings stores. This great gift includes a limited-edition cream Our Latin Thing T-Shirt.
Joe Bataan – Gypsy Woman Bundle
This bundle of Joe Bataan’s seminal Gypsy Woman includes the album on 180-gram canary yellow vinyl, limited to 1000 copies, and exclusive to the Fania and Craft Recordings stores. This excellent gift also includes a limited-edition midnight navy NYC Latin Soul T-shirt.
Juanes – Origen
Origen, the ninth studio album by Colombian musician Juanes, is a great gift for any Latin rock fan in your life. The album includes twelve cover versions of songs by different artists, sung in both English and Spanish.
Karol G – KG0516
Karol G’s third studio album, KG0516, is an excellent gift for any reggaeton and pop fan in your life. It includes features from Nicki Minaj, J Balvin, Ozuna, and more.
Denise Rosenthal – Una Navidad Sin Nieve
Denise Rosenthal’s Una Navidad Sin Nieve is a perfect gift for any Latin pop fan looking to get in the holiday spirit. The EP includes a Spanish version of “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” and more.
Cami – Hallelujah
Cami’s “Hallelujah” is a gorgeous rendition of the song, bringing new and inventive life to the spiritual staple. Cami started her career after appearing in the Chilean vocal talent show The Voice Chile.
Mon Laferte – Feliz Navidad
Mon Laferte is featured on Gwen Stefani’s stirring version of “Feliz Navidad,” which makes it a must listen. Laferte is one of the most exciting voices in Latin pop music, with NPR saying about her most recent album, SEIS: “[It] reminded me of a Chilean Édith Piaf…It’s easy to imagine her performing these songs late at night in a little club somewhere.”
Various Artists – Feliz Christmas Vol. 1
Feliz Christmas Vol. 1 is an excellent gift for anyone in your life looking for a little bit of holiday spirit. It features contributions from Sebastian Yatra, Luis Fonsi, Danna Paola, and more.
Various Artists – Eterna Navidad
Eterna Navidad is a swell Christmas gift for any music fan in your life. It features contributions from Jose Feliciano, Pablo Ruiz, Laura Flores, and more.