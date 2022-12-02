070 Shake Shares Video For ‘Purple Walls’

070 Shake, ‘Purple Walls’ - Photo: Courtesy of Orienteer

070 Shake has shared a new video for “Purple Walls,” a highlight from her critically-acclaimed sophomore album You Can’t Kill Me, directed by Nico Ballesteros.

The video arrives on the heels of extensive touring both as a headliner in North America and Europe, as well as in support of Kid Cudi as part of his “To The Moon” tour.

The new visual arrives on the heels of “Cocoon,” which was released on August 18. The visual features Shake and a crew of friends gathering on the streets to skateboard, dance, and celebrate each others’ company. On the track, Shake sings, “Wait a second, it’s been a minute/ Got the first six, what’s the last four digits?/ Painkiller, doctor said, ‘Feel better’/ Pickin’ up a habit, it’s a f____d up system.”

You Can’t Kill Me was executive produced by 070 Shake herself, alongside Dave Hamelin, and is the follow up to 2020’s Modus Vivendi.

You Can’t Kill Me was introduced through the lead singles “Skin and Bones,” “Body” featuring Christine and the Queens, and “Web.” Throughout the record, 070 Shake explores the complexities of emotional investment, withdrawal, codependency and more through the lens of complicated interpersonal relationships.

The album was mixed and mastered by Mike Dean, who 070 Shake used as a litmus test to know when a song is completely finished, trusting his creative vision to tie off such hyper-personal songs.

“Once we get to a solid place with the music, we go see him and he takes it to where it needs to be,” the rapper told Complex. “I’ll be making something and people will be like, ‘It’s OK. It’s not that crazy.’ Then I’m like, ‘Just wait until Mike works on it. Let’s wait for Mike.’ You know what I’m saying? I don’t judge anything until after Mike touches it. I know that he’s always gonna take it out to the next level.”

Buy or stream You Can’t Kill Me.