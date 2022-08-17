070 Shake Returns With Video For ‘Cocoon’

That video was directed by Alexander Wesseley. The visual builds on the album’s theme of intimacy as it relates to the body. The visual finds 070 Shake submerged in water and delivering stellar vocals while breathing through an oxygen mask.

“We’re so attached to this physical world, it makes us more susceptible to being hurt,” 070 Shake shared of the album’s thematic arc in a statement. “You can’t kill me because I’m more than my body.”

She adds: “With each album, it’s like you’re being revealed more and more. You Can’t Kill Me shows how dedicated I am to being free within music… Feeling is the biggest ingredient of my music.”

The album was mixed and mastered by Mike Dean, who 070 Shake used as a litmus test to know when a song is completely finished, trusting his creative vision to tie off such hyper-personal songs.

“Once we get to a solid place with the music, we go see him and he takes it to where it needs to be,” the rapper told Complex. “I’ll be making something and people will be like, ‘It’s OK. It’s not that crazy.’ Then I’m like, ‘Just wait until Mike works on it. Let’s wait for Mike.’ You know what I’m saying? I don’t judge anything until after Mike touches it. I know that he’s always gonna take it out to the next level.”

