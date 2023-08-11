3 Doors Down Celebrate 20 Years Of ‘Away From The Sun’ With Reissue

3 Doors Down, ‘Away From The Sun’ - Photo: Republic Records

3 Doors Down has released the 20th-anniversary Digital Deluxe Edition of their celebrated sophomore album, Away From The Sun.

Filled with timeless hits and heart-pounding energy that defined an era, Away From The Sun features chart-toppers “Here Without You” and “When I’m Gone.” Remastered from 24-bit sources by the renowned Dave Donnelly, the iconic album’s original twelve tracks of powerful melodies and emotive lyrics have been revitalized to capture the essence of the band’s groundbreaking sound.

The deluxe version also includes ten bonus tracks, including unearthed treasures like “Pop Song” and “Living A Lie,” both making their long-awaited digital debut, as well as the hidden gems “When I’m Gone (Live – Early Version)” and “Here Without You (demo),” which was recorded at a house in Mobile, AL in the early stages of the album’s creation.

Rounding out the bonus material are three previously unreleased studio recordings, including “Long Day,” “Something In My Mind,” and a striking Lynyrd Skynyrd cover of “That Smell,” plus three tracks produced by Rush’s Alex Lifeson during the original recording sessions: “Dangerous Game,” “Wasted Me,” and “Dead Love.” A 1LP Limited Edition Color Vinyl of the original album will also be available on November 10.

In celebration of the deluxe edition, a brand new video for “Pop Song” is available now. The fresh visuals take viewers on tour with the band on the 2023 “Away From The Sun” Tour, featuring high-quality concert footage and never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage.

“I have always loved ‘Pop Song,’” Brad Arnold reflects. “I remember writing it in a little house we rented in Mobile, AL, during the writing process for Away From The Sun, our first album as a ‘professional band’ after all the success The Better Life brought us. We are having a blast opening our shows with “Pop Song” this summer and seeing the audience react to it the way they have. We are so excited to share it with the world and to invite our fans to get a glimpse of what it’s like “backstage” on tour with us through the lens of our new video.”

Buy or stream Away From The Sun (20th-Anniversary Digital Deluxe Edition).