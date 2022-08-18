42 Dugg Tells You How He Really Feels On ‘IDGAF’

42 Dugg - Photo: Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Celebrated rap star 42 Dugg has returned with a new single “IDGAF,” out now via CMG Records/Interscope Records.

The new song—which was produced by Tyymachine and ProdbyJM—is also accompanied by a new visual directed by Gerard Victor.

42 Dugg - IDGAF (Official Music Video)

The up-tempo track showcases Dugg’s lyrical prowess while he reminds all the haters to stay at bay. “IDGAF” acts as a memo to fans and naysayers alike that he can hold his own as one of the most talented rising stars in music.

The fresh release come after Dugg shined on on CMG’s compilation album Gangsta Art that dropped in July. The Detroit native delivered introspective tracks like “Soon” and fiery collaborations with his CMG labelmates on songs such as “Steppers,” “Hold Me Down,” “Dog House,” and more.

Earlier this year, Dugg teamed up with EST Gee to release their joint project, Last Ones Left, which debuted at No.7 on Billboard 200. He previously released his acclaimed solo project, Free Dem Boyz, which included star-studded collabs with Future, Lil Durk, Rowdy Rebel, Fivio Foreign, and Gee. Free Dem Boyz debuted at No.8 on the Billboard 200 in May—Dugg’s first Top 10 win—and spent eight weeks on the chart.

The track follows Dugg’s emotional and cathartic street missive from May, “Soon,” featuring Arabian. Over sober piano, rubbery bass, string patches, and trap drums, Dugg showcases his knack for lowkey melody, infusing his bars with a richness that’s doubled when he’s joined by Arabian, previously heard blessing the hook of 2021’s “Real N____s Never Die.”

For the chorus, the pair look for better days on the horizon, singing, “Soon I’ll be back to myself / Soon I won’t need nobody else / Who gonna be there for me when I need/ Help me live and fulfill my dreams.” It’s Dugg at his most vulnerable, searching for answers and a guiding light towards the future.

Buy or stream “IDGAF.”