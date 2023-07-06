6LACK And Endel To Release Soundscape Albums For ‘Wellness And Healing’

6LACK - Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

A new sleep soundscape album based on 6LACK’s latest release Since I Have A Lover will be available on all major DSPs, in the Endel app for a limited time, and celebrated with live events in LA and Berlin.

To expand the album’s impact and reach people in new ways, 6LACK has collaborated with Endel to reimagine his album as two functional soundscapes.

“This is about letting people experience my music in a new way,” 6LACK said of the collaboration with Endel. “These sounds can be for rest and relaxation, or for helping you feel inspired and creative. It’s for finding a sense of balance in life. Since I Have a Lover has plenty of magical sounds, and combined with Endel’s AI and science, it was easy to create something that felt healing.”

Endel used its proprietary and scientifically validated AI technology rooted in extensive neuroscience research to reimagine 6LACK’s album as two functional, scientifically engineered soundscapes, designed to help people sleep and focus better

The first of these soundscapes, titled SIHAL (Endel Sleep Soundscape) will be released on all streaming platforms on July 8. A special live pre-listening session will be hosted on the Endel app on July 6, guided by 6LACK himself. Endel is also partnering with Reflections, an LA-based company, on two in-person listening sessions in Los Angeles and Berlin, also on July 6.

The second release, SIHAL (Endel Lo-fi Soundscape) reimagines the album as a soundscape to help listeners focus—whether for work, study, or to inspire creativity, and will be released on July 24.

The month of July has been declared BIPOC Mental Health Awareness Month, a cause near and dear to 6LACK as a mental health advocate on his own healing journey. To 6LACK, this month represents releasing old ways, patterns, and habits, and the chance to share experiences or struggles with one’s community, as well as acknowledge next steps toward better mental health.

