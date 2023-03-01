6LACK Announces ‘Since I Have A Lover,’ Shares Title Track

6LACK - Photo: YouTube/LVRN/Interscope Records

After nearly five years largely out of the spotlight, 6LACK has returned with the announcement of his highly anticipated new album, Since I Have A Lover, which is slated for release on March 24 via LVRN/Interscope Records.

In celebration, he has shared the title track, alongside a breathtaking video to match. Directed by Andrew Donoho, the visual captures the depth and range that serves as the foundation for the album’s themes: mental health, healing, personal growth, love, and his own journey of finding his way–the good and the bad.

Pronounced “Black,” the three-time Grammy-nominated and multi-Platinum selling artist has became the voice of a generation through his dynamic art for many years. Born and raised in Zone 6 of Atlanta, 6LACK exploded onto the scene with his breakout debut FREE 6LACK album in 2016, cementing his insatiable, singular sound. He was later catapulted into stardom in 2018 with the arrival of his critically acclaimed album, East Atlanta Love Letter, which hit No.1 on the Top R&B Albums and peaked at No.3 on the Billboard 200.

“‘Since I Have A Lover’, the title track, is the highs of having a healthy love, compressed into song format. It’s a note to self, that I’m no longer who I was or where I was, and that there’s a bigger purpose starting to reveal itself in the things I create,” says 6LACK. “We are simply pushing love, because it’s needed. The verses are short and serve as a moment of acknowledgment for how I feel, and the chorus is less of a lyric and more of a feeling. It’s an exhale, it’s relief, it’s trust, it’s happiness, it’s surreal.”

The revered artist has amassed over 7.8 billion global streams across platforms while also featuring on massive singles from artists like J. Cole, Future, Selena Gomez, Young Thug, Timbaland, Normani, Isaiah Rashad, Rita Ora, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Baby, Khalid, Jessie Reyez, Nao, and many more.

Pre-order Since I Have A Lover.