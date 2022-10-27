Abbey Road Studios Announces Second Annual Abbey Road Amplify Event

Abbey Road Studios - Photo: Christie Goodwin/Redferns

Abbey Road Studios has announced details of its second annual Abbey Road Amplify event. It will run on November 7, 8 and 12, coinciding with the 91st anniversary of the world-famous recording location in St. John’s Wood, north London.

The free festival will feature panel discussions, masterclasses, and Q&As with members of the Abbey Road team and leading music industry figures to help advise and guide the next generation of artists, producers, composers, and creatives for a free festival featuring panel discussions, masterclasses and Q&As. Anyone interested in attending can enter a ballot to win admission, and the whole festival will also be livestreamed on the Abbey Road Studios website.

Abbey Road Amplify 2022 panels and talks include Music For Film with Isobel Waller-Bridge, Amelia Warner, and Dr. Who composer Segun Akinola; From Bedroom Producer to Professional with hitmakers Swindle, Karma Kid and I Jordan; The Joy Of Making Music – a look at the importance of music as a medium of expression with James Smith (Yard Act), artists Che Lingo and Conor Albert, and Camille Purcell, who’s written numerous hits for Little Mix, Mabel & Jess Glynne; The Craft Of Hitmaking, a discussion with producers and songwriters on the secret of a hit song with guests including Mark Ralph (whose copyrights include hits for Years & Years, Jax Jones, Clean Bandit, and Aitch) and a Music Photography Panel with celebrated photographer Jill Furmanovsky and the recent winner of the Abbey Road Music Photography Awards, Joe Puxley.

Tech tools from Studio Three

Studio Three will give guests the chance to immerse themselves in the music tech experiences and tools of tomorrow. Abbey Road Red innovation manager Karim Fanous will introduce this feature with a trends overview and there will be hands-on demos and explanations from the founders themselves.

Further talks include The Art Of Sampling hosted by Abbey Road’s head of audio products, Mirek Stiles; BMG Publishing’s Music Publishing 101, a comprehensive look at the world of music publishing; A Future in the Creative Industries, hosted by Hannah Fitzgerald from Abbey Road Institute; Promoting Your Music in 2022, a deep dive into the different ways of getting your music heard including speakers from the world of PR, streaming, radio promotion, digital marketing and social media; and The Business of The Music Industry, which will examine the inner workings of the music industry for the new artist, from getting signed to understanding music law. Guests for the latter talk will include Jordan Whitmore, head of A&R at Domino Records, and Jonny Greenfield, a live agent at WME.

Mark Robertson, Abbey Road Amplify head of brand and communications, says: “For the last four years, we’ve been on a mission to inform and inspire young people who are looking at a career in music through free workshops and 121 mentoring. We’re fortunate to see some of the world’s greatest creatives work in our house, so we’re thrilled that some of Abbey Road’s friends are joining us to share their knowledge and experience to help empower emerging talent as they begin their journeys.”