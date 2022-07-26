Afrojack Signs To UMG’s New Dance And Electronic Hub In Europe

Afrojack - Photo: Neville Hopwood/Getty Images for MDLBEAST SOUNDSTORM

Virgin Records Germany and Universal Music Netherlands have announced the signing of DJ Afrojack, under a new partnership between the two labels.

The signing of Afrojack and his label, Wall Recordings, marks the first collaborative signing under Universal Music central Europe’s newly launched dance and electronic music hub, which was set up to provide support and amplify success for independent electronic artists and labels within central Europe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Universal Music Central Europe aims to serve some of the world’s biggest pop music markets throughout central Europe, including Germany, Sweden, Italy, and the Netherlands, to create a new and dedicated international focus with global ambitions for new artist partners. The dance hub team will identify artists across Europe and beyond that might benefit from the support of this new division.

The first single, “Day & Night,” by Afrojack and Black V-Neck ft. Muni Long will be released on August 12.

Max Paproth, vice president A&R Central Europe & International Marketing Germany, said: “The new hub is exclusively dedicated to dance and electronic artists in Central Europe. We’re joining forces here and enhancing our international approach. This helps us act faster and offer dance artists a European platform from the moment they sign with us. I’m delighted to be celebrating such an incredible debut with Afrojack.”

Afrojack said: “I’m very excited to have partnered up with Universal for all Afrojack Music and Wall, we have big plans for the future!”

Kees van der Hoeven, CEO Universal Music Benelux, added: “I’m overjoyed to be able to welcome Afrojack back to the label. Especially as we’re now working with him as part of a new international setup that will allow us to offer our artists even better service and more opportunities. Afrojack is a brilliant artist and an incredible addition to our roster. I can’t wait to start working with him again.”

Listen to the best of Afrojack.