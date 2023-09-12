Akon Plots 2023 North American ‘The Superfan Tour’

Akon – Photo: Dave Simpson/WireImage

Akon has announced details of a new North American tour for 2023, dubbed The Superfan Tour, which will kick off in November.

The Grammy award-winning artist will treat fans to some of the most beloved and iconic cuts from his catalog over the past two decades, from “Right Now (Na Na Na)” to “Soul Survivor.”

The Superfan Tour will hit the road on November 2 in Atlanta, GA, and will traverse across the US and Canada until December 10, when it will wrap up in Dallas, TX. Tickets will be available through an artist presale from 10am local time on Wednesday (September 13). Additional presales will be held throughout the week ahead of a general sale opening at 10am local time on Friday (15). Tickets will be available to purchase via Akon’s official website.

“Smack That,” one of the tracks that could make it into Akon’s setlist for this tour, recently surpassed a huge milestone as its music video reached one billion views on YouTube. The 2006 single featured Eminem, while the video boasted a cameo from Academy Award nominee Eric Roberts.

It was the lead single from the star’s second album, Konvicted, and peaked at No.2 on the Billboard Hot 100. That album helped launch Akon into superstardom and made him a household name, debuting at No.2 on the Billboard 200 and going on to receive a 3X Platinum certification from the RIAA with “Don’t Matter” (No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100),” “Smack That,” and “Sorry, Blame It On Me” (No.7 on the Billboard Hot 100).

Konvicted was reissued in March 2022 on 2xLP standard black vinyl edition and a special edition vinyl with a matte finish jacket and a remix of “It Don’t Matter” by producer TMXO. Additionally, the digital deluxe version also featured 10 unreleased or previously unavailable tracks.

Buy deluxe editions of Konvicted. View Akon’s tour itinerary below.

Nov 2 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Nov 3 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

Nov 5 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

Nov 7 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

Nov 12 – Boston, MA – House Of Blues

Nov 13 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

Nov 15 – Toronto, ON – REBEL

Nov 16 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

Nov 17 – Chicago, IL – Radius Chicago

Nov 19 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

Nov 29 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Nov 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Dec 3 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Dec 7 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Dec 10 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues