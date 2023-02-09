Akon And Eminem’s ‘Smack That’ Video Reaches One Billion Views On YouTube

Akon - Photo: Dave Simpson/WireImage

The music video for “Smack That,” Akon’s hit 2006 single with Eminem, landed its way into the Billion Views Club on YouTube, the video platform shared on Wednesday, February 8.

The visual features a cameo from Academy Award nominee Eric Roberts and revolves around Akon getting a 24-hour hall pass from prison in order to help the police run an undercover sting operation in a gentleman’s club frequented by Eminem.

As the lead single off Akon’s sophomore album Konvicted, “Smack That” reached as high as No.2 on the Billboard Hot 100, a career high at the time for the singer that was soon surpassed by his dual No.1 hits “I Wanna Love You” featuring Snoop Dogg and “Don’t Matter.”

Originally released on November 14, 2006, Konvicted helped launch Akon into superstardom and made him a household name, debuting at No.2 on the Billboard 200 and going on to receive a 3X Platinum certification from the RIAA, with “Don’t Matter” (No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100),” “Smack That” (No.2 on the Billboard Hot 100), and “Sorry, Blame It On Me” (No.7 on the Billboard Hot 100). These hit singles also kept the album in the top 20 of the Billboard 200 for 28 consecutive weeks.

The album was re-released in March of 2022 on 2xLP standard black vinyl edition and a special edition vinyl with a matte finish jacket and a remix of “It Don’t Matter” by producer TMXO. Additionally, the digital deluxe version also featured 10 unreleased or previously unavailable tracks.

Akon reflected on the release, saying, “So proud of this body of work and super thankful for having the most amazing fan base worldwide that kept me alive all these years. Enjoy this collectible and pass it to the next generation.”

Akon began releasing music with his 2004 debut Trouble, which featured his breakthrough hits “Locked Up” and “Lonely.” After his commercial breakthrough, he founded Konvict Muzik and KonLive Distribution, helping launch the careers of T-Pain, Kardinal Official, and more. He has also focused on philanthropy with his Akon Lighting Africa, which has helped bring electricity to 15 countries of Africa.

Buy or stream deluxe editions of Konvicted.