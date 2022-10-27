Alison Wonderland Releases Uplifting New Single ‘Down The Line’

Alison Wonderland - Photo: Simply G

Ahead of her upcoming Halloween weekend performances at Boo! Seattle (October 28) and Scream in Edmonton (October 29), Australian electronic star Alison Wonderland has dropped a new single, “Down The Line,” via Astralwerks.

The single is originally an exclusive track from the vinyl edition of her latest album, Loner. Accompanying the track, the music video features a trio of motivational speakers inspired by Alison and spreading her message to a crowd.

Alison Wonderland - Down the Line (Official Video)

Supported by a mix of solemn acoustic guitar melodies with bubbling synths and bass-heavy drums, “Down The Line” is a therapeutic anthem, promising better times for anyone struggling. In the chorus, Alison is comforting when she sings, “We need the dark times, to get our life right/I’m gonna be okay down the line, I’m gonna be okay this time.”

Speaking on the song, Alison explains, “The track is me acknowledging that I was alone during a difficult time but knew that I was going to get through it and be okay, down the line. We’re all going through a dark time right now, and sometimes we need to be reminded that’s going to be okay. No matter what happens, we will be okay.”

After the release of Loner in May 2022, Alison has been on a tear, with the album amassing over 65 million global streams and over 1 billion global streams across her catalog. Furthermore, she hit the road on a headlining tour across the US this past spring, followed by a festival fun in the summer. Praising the album, Consequence of Sound notes, “Never one to shy away from vulnerability, Wonderland has taken her self-reflective electronic pop to a new level with Loner.”

Following her Halloween weekend performances, Alison will hold a headline show on November 5 at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, with several festival appearances, including EDC Orlando, slated for the rest of the year. In partnership with Z2 Comics, Alison will also drop Loner, a horror/sci-fi graphic novel of the same name, in January 2023.

Listen to “Down the Line.”