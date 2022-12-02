Amelia Moore Shares ‘…In Other Ways’ Live EP

Amelia Moore - Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Amelia Moore returns with a sterling new live EP, …in other ways. Released via Capitol Records, the project features reimagined versions of five of her original songs, performed live with a variety of instrumentation that spotlights her artistic range. Moore debuted her new takes on the songs in a series of live performance videos.

“As much as i love synths, 808s and plug-ins, there’s nothing like a real instrument and a live vocal,” says Amelia Moore. “It was so refreshing to be able to take these songs down to the instruments we wrote them on. I’m thrilled that my fans love these versions as much as i do!”

The collection kicks off with an electric guitar version of Moore’s debut single, “sweet and sour.” She accompanies herself on piano on “crybaby”–a song praised by The New York Times’ Jon Pareles as “rooted in the blues, and in the ways a human voice can break and leap.” Elton John played “crybaby” on his Apple Music 1 show, “Rocket Hour.”

Moore, who has been named as a VEVO DSCVR Artist To Watch 2023, teams up with a string quartet on “vinegar” and offers a stripped-down version of “moves” with acoustic guitar. She and Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter/producer ASTN perform their acclaimed R&B-tinged single “next door” with bass and acoustic guitar.

Predicting “next door” will “stay on repeat,” V Magazine said, “There is no fear for the future of pop with Moore paving the way.” The song has received plays on BBC Radio 1 from Jack Saunders and Mollie King. Saunders noted, “…this track could be your next pop obsession from Amelia Moore, it’s called ‘next door’…I rate her, really highly.”

Moore will headline Baby’s All Right in New York City on February 8 and the Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles on February 10. After being featured as an Apple Music Up Next artist earlier this year, Moore covered “This Christmas” for Apple Music’s “Carols Covered” campaign.

