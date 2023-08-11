Anyma, Grimes Collaborator From Tale Of Us And Afterlife Records, Shares Debut Album ‘Genesys’

Anyma - Photo: Roberto Serra - Iguana Press/Getty Images

Anyma, one half of electronic duo Tale Of Us and co-owner of Afterlife Records, has released his debut album, Genesys.

The highly anticipated project follows the release of Anyma’s previous singles, “Welcome To The Opera” with Grimes, and “Syren” with Rebuke. It explores themes of technology, nature, humanity, and coexistence, consists of 14 tracks, and features a lineup of impressive collaborators, handpicked by Anyma, including Grimes, Sevdaliza, CamelPhat, Chris Avantgarde, Rebuke, Cassian, and more. Genesys is available now via Afterlife/Interscope Records.

Anyma & Cassian - Save Me [Live from Afterlife Mexico City]

In addition to the album, Anyma has released the official live video for new single “Save Me” with Cassian and Poppy Baskcomb. The video was filmed in front of over 30,000 people at Afterlife Mexico this summer.

Anyma’s music and performances are an unprecedented blend of mesmerizing visual installations, avant-garde sound engineering, and awe-inspiring stage designs. With the use of AI and digital audiovisual artistic elements that interact with reality, Anyma creates an out-of-this-world, one-of-a-kind experience.

Most recently, Grimes joined forces with Anyma on-stage at Tomorrowland Festival 2023 to perform their single “Welcome To The Opera,” where fans witnessed Grimes being lifted into the air, seemingly held by Anyma’s iconic signature humanoid robot in the palm of its hand. Additionally, he used an AI voice to announce his forthcoming album along with the track list during the set.

Additionally, Afterlife, the visionary label owned by owned by Matteo Milleri and Carmine Conte, is bringing its immersive, audiovisual experience to the US with shows in New York and for the first time-ever, Los Angeles, this fall.

Buy or stream Genesys.

Genesys Tracklist:

Anyma & Chris Avantgarde – Eternity

Anyma & Grimes – Welcome To The Opera (with Grimes)

Anyma & Chordial

Anyma & Sevdaliza – Samsara (with Sevdaliza)

Anyma – Explore Your Future

Ayma & Rebuke – Syren

Anyma, Cassian & Poppy Baskcomb – Save Me

Anyma – Unearth

Anyma – Walking With A Ghost (feat. Delhia de France)

Anyma – The Answer

Anyma & CamelPhat – The Sign (with CamelPhat)

Anyma & Innella – Angel 1

Anyma & Chris Avantgarde – Consciousness

Anyma – The Pact