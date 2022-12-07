Apple Music To Launch New Built-In Karaoke Feature

Microphone image courtesy of Universal Music Group

Apple Music users will soon be able to sing along to the best karaoke songs right inside the app. On Tuesday, December 6, Apple announced the launch of a built-in karaoke function on the streaming service, which will be available to all Apple Music subscribers worldwide later this month. Dubbed Apple Music Sing, the feature will be accessible on iPhone, iPad and the newest model of the Apple TV 4K, with tens of millions of songs available at launch.

Now in its third generation, the new Apple TV is powered by the same chip as last year’s iPhone 13 — true overkill for a streaming player, one could argue — and has adopted support for the HDR10 Plus format that’s common on Samsung TVs, which have long lacked Dolby Vision. The Siri Remote has also transitioned to a USB-C port, a trend that’s inevitably coming for the iPhone.

Apple Music Sing is similar to a typical karaoke player, highlighting the streamer’s onscreen lyrics beat by beat. Additional functionality includes the option to adjust a song’s vocal levels; the separation of background vocals from main vocals to make the lyrics easier to follow; and a “duet view” that places lyrics from multiple vocalists on opposite sides of the screen to make multi-singer tracks easier to navigate.

Along with the new feature, Apple Music will additionally be launching a suite of more than 50 thematic Apple Music Sing playlists grouping songs together by genre, decade and more.

“Apple Music’s lyrics experience is consistently one of the most popular features on our service,” said Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music and Beats, in a statement on the launch. “We already know our users all over the world love to follow along to their favorite songs, so we wanted to evolve this offering even further to enable even more engagement around music through singing. It’s really a lot of fun, our customers are going to love it.”