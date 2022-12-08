Armani White Performs ‘BILLIE EILISH.’ For Vevo’s Artists to Watch

Armani White - Photo: Gareth Cattermole - MTV/Getty Images for MTV

Vevo’s 2023 Artists to Watch series continues with breakthrough rapper Armani White offering up a performance of his smash hit song “BILLIE EILISH.”

Armani White says, “VEVO Artist To Watch has a history of being one of those platforms that almost always calls out the next stars early. To be among that is an honor and a challenge I’m gratefully accepting.”

Jordan Ferree, Manager, Artist & Label Relations adds, “After spending the last few years refining his craft, Armani White has been showing the world exactly what a dynamic artist looks like. His vivid storytelling is earnest and energetic. Whether freestyling while getting his hair braided, or shining on our DSCVR stage, he leaves nothing on the table. The rising MC has lived many lives, and none without adversity. We can’t wait to see the one unfolding as he becomes the star he’s destined to be.”

White–the charismatic West Philly rapper who signed to Def Jam in August—amassed over 45 million streams in the first eight weeks of “BILLIE EILISH” being out in the world. In August, Armani released the high-voltage follow-up single and video, “DIAMOND DALLAS.”

“BILLIE EILISH.”—a playful, energetic homage to the pop singer’s stylish videos, set to a clever sample of NORE and the Neptunes’ classic “Nothin’”—crossed the 45 million stream plateau last week, reaching No.1 on Soundcloud in the U.S. and No.2 globally.

The track was No.2 most added at urban radio shortly after its release, amassing a whopping 46 stations on impact, and was featured as YouTube’s Artist On The Rise–Trending. The track truly went viral socially, inspiring billions of TikTok views, and earning a big co-sign from Tom Brady, who posted the track on his Instagram.

Armani has always known he wanted to rap. At age 11, he and a friend began using trial versions of Mixcraft to compose their first tracks. After winning both Class Clown and Most Likely to Be Heard a Mile Away in his high school yearbook, the idea of a rap career quickly crystallized.

