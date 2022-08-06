Armani White Returns With New Single ‘Diamond Dallas’

Armani White - Photo: Courtesy of Def Jam Recordings

Armani White—the charismatic West Philly rapper whose sign­ing to Def Jam Recordings was announced last week—has amassed over 45 million streams in just over eight weeks with his viral smash “BILLIE EILISH.” Armani has released the high-voltage follow-up single and video, “DIAMOND DALLAS.”

“BILLIE EILISH.”—a playful, energetic homage to the pop singer’s stylish videos, set to a clever sample of NORE and the Neptunes’ classic “Nothin’”—crossed the 45 million stream plateau last week, reaching No.1 on Soundcloud in the U.S. and No.2 globally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Armani White - DIAMOND DALLAS.

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The track was No.2 most added at urban radio this week, amassing a whopping 46 stations on impact, and will be featured as YouTube’s Artist On The Rise–Trending. The track has truly gone viral socially, inspiring billions of TikTok views, and earning a big co-sign from Tom Brady, who posted the track on his Instagram.

Now Armani’s sights are set on his highly-anticipated debut EP. “‘BILLIE EILISH.’ helped me finish my 2022 wish list in a month,” said Armani. “The sky opened up and things I couldn’t have imagined fell in front of me.”

Armani recently stopped by the Genius studios for an episode of “Verified,” taking fans behind the lyrics into the making of the song. Thousands heard “BILLIE EILISH.” when Armani performed on July 4 at The Day Party NYC. The 26-year old singer and songwriter is now looking forward to his appearance at Rolling Loud New York on September 23.

“Armani is a dynamic artist who’s been bubbling underground for a while now and has caught lightning in a bottle with ‘Billie Eilish’” said Balogun. “As infectious and urgent as ‘Billie’ is, Armani’s upcoming EP displays an energetic, three-dimensional artist with a unique perspective and an exciting approach to the game. We’re all excited to help him develop, connect with a wider audience, and become the star he’s shown he can be.”

Armani has always known he wanted to rap. At age 11, he and a friend began using trial versions of Mixcraft to compose their first tracks. After winning both Class Clown and Most Likely to Be Heard a Mile Away in his high school yearbook, the idea of a rap career quickly crystallized.

Buy or stream “DIAMOND DALLAS.”