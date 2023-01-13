Armani White Recruits Denzel Curry For New Song And Video ‘GOATED.’

Armani White, ‘GOATED.’ - Photo: Courtesy of Def Jam Recordings

Armani White–the charismatic West Philly rapper–has returned with his highly anticipated new single, “GOATED.,” featuring Denzel Curry. The “GOATED.” video premiered today on BET Soul, BET Jams, and is screening live on Paramount’s billboard in NYC’s Times Square.

White emerged as the breakout new artist of 2022 with his global smash, “BILLIE EILISH.” The Gold-certified breakout smash clocked over half a billion streams, generated billions of TikTok view and 36 million-plus YouTube views, and earned NAACP Awards nominations for Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song and Outstanding New Artist.

Directed by Mikey D’Amico and Davey Robinson, the video features Armani training in the gym with Floyd Mayweather, Jr. The visual ultimately reflects the unpredictable and undeniable dynamics of the song.

After turning up alongside N.O.R.E. for a much talked-about performance at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022, BET recently proclaimed Armani its “BET Amplified Artist” of January 2023. As part of this campaign, BET Music will feature him across multiple BET campaigns and platforms, including BET, BET Her, BET Jams, BET Soul, BET.com, BET Socials, and its official YouTube page.

Armani also closed out a massive 2022 with a showstopping performance on ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, delivering energetic live renditions of “GOATED.” and his gold-selling breakout “BILLIE EILISH.” He also performed a medley of the tracks at the MTV EMAs. “GOATED.” will lead the tracklist for Armani’s highly anticipated new EP due out this spring.

His runaway smash “BILLIE EILISH.”–a playful, energetic homage to the pop singer’s stylish videos, set to a clever sample of NORE and the Neptunes’ classic “Nothin’”–exploded as a phenomenon. In addition to recognition as a “YouTube Trending Artist on the Rise,” the track went truly viral socially, inspiring billions of TikTok views, and earning a big co-sign from Tom Brady, who posted the track on his Instagram.

