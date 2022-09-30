Denzel Curry Releases ‘Melt My Eyez See Your Future: The Extended Edition’

Denzel Curry - Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Denzel Curry has released the Extended Edition of his album Melt My Eyez See Your Future: The Extended Edition, out now via Loma Vista Recordings.

The new edition comes on the heels of his critically acclaimed album released earlier this year and in the midst of the final leg of his nationwide Melt My Eyez tour. Earlier this week, Curry shared a new video for the album track “X-Wing” which sees him traversing over a Cyberpunk-like cityscape in an X-Wing Starfighter vehicle. The video arrived ahead of The Expanded Edition, which premiered with a livestream concert Melt My Eyez: Live From The Komodo City Cafe, available to watch in full. Alongside the extended project’s arrival, Melt My Eyez See Your Future also sees its much anticipated physical album release (LP, CD, and cassette) today.

Denzel Curry's Melt My Eyez: Live From Komodo City Café

The new project, Melt My Eyez See Your Future: The Extended Edition, celebrates the success of his album. Denzel carves his own path by releasing a version of his critically-acclaimed album reimagined with the 10-piece Cold Blooded Soul Band, whom Denzel performed with for his NPR Tiny Desk Concert and The Tonight Show appearance this summer. On the Extended Edition, he delivers a special version of the album performed live in one take with two new tracks “Chrome Hearts,” featuring Zacari and “Larger Than Life,” showcasing Denzel the storyteller and musician, and solidifying his status as a hip hop heavyweight for his generation.

Speaking on the Extended Edition, Denzel says, “I created the songs on this album to feel more like a jazz album due to the inspiration I pulled from (Soulquarians, Cowboy Bebop, etc.). I didn’t want to give away tracks that I felt didn’t add to the aesthetic that was already in place, so the Deluxe is more of the feel of what inspired it. You’re basically getting a live sounding rendition of the album along with two songs that were supposed to make the original cut.”

Buy or stream Melt My Eyez See Your Future: The Extended Edition.