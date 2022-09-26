Denzel Curry Shares ‘X-Wing’ Video, Announces Deluxe Edition Of New Album

Denzel Curry - Photo: Adrian Villagomez (Courtesy of Orienteer)

In the midst of the final leg of his nationwide Melt My Eyez tour, Denzel Curry has shared a new video for “X-Wing” from his critically acclaimed album Melt My Eyez See Your Future.

The visual finds him traversing over a Cyberpunk-like cityscape in an X-Wing Starfighter vehicle. Alongside the visual, Denzel also announced the forthcoming Extended Edition of his album from earlier this year, kicking off with a special record release live performance on Thursday, September 29 and hitting DSPs worldwide at 12am EST on Friday, September 30. Additionally, Melt My Eyez See Your Future will see its much anticipated physical album release (LP, CD + Cassette) on Friday, September 30 as well, via Loma Vista Recordings.

The new project, Melt My Eyez See Your Future: The Extended Edition, celebrates the success of his album. However, Denzel carves his own path by releasing a version of his critically-acclaimed album reimagined with the 10-piece Cold Blooded Soul Band whom Denzel recently performed with for his NPR Tiny Desk Concert and The Tonight Show performances this summer.

Rather than tacking on songs that didn’t make the album the first go around, he delivers a special version performed live in one take, showcasing Denzel the storyteller and musician, and solidifying his status as a hip hop heavyweight for his generation. The Extended Edition will premiere with a livestream concert, Melt My Eyez: Live From The Komodo City Cafe this Thursday, September 29 including a special afterparty interview & Q+A with Denzel to follow.

Denzel is currently on his fall North American Melt My Eyez tour in support of the project with support from AG Club, PlayThatBoiZay, and redveil at select dates including upcoming stops in Toronto, New York City, and Philadelphia before wrapping up in Boston on October 8.

The run of shows comes on the heels of a series of banner weeks for Curry that have seen him grace the stages of Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, and Something In The Water festivals, and his Fall U.S. tour dates, including support for Kid Cudi on his To The Moon–2022 World Tour.

Pre-order Melt My Eyez See Your Future: The Extended Edition.