Kid Cudi Recruits Ty Dolla $ign For ‘Willing to Trust’

Kid Cudi has linked up with Ty Dolla $ign for a new song, “Willing to Trust,” from the rapper’s upcoming album/Netflix show, Entergalactic.

Entergalactic, the album, is Kid Cudi’s eighth solo album and follows 2020’s Man on the Moon III: The Chosen. Prior to sharing “Willing to Trust,” Cudi released “Anger” and “Do What I Want.”

Kid Cudi - "Willing To Trust" with Ty Dolla $ign (Official Audio)

Both Entergalactic the album and the accompanying animated show will arrive on September 30. The multi-media project tells the story of “two young artists navigating the twists and turns of finding love in New York City.” The show’s voice cast includes Cudi, Jessica Williams, Timothée Chalamet, Ty Dolla $ign, Vanessa Hudgens, Laura Harrier, Jaden Smith, and Macaulay Culkin.

Earlier this month, Cudi shared a new trailer for Entergalactic, showcasing the romantic storyline woven into the show. The rapper teamed up with Kenya Barris through their Mad Solar and Khalabo Ink Society production companies to bring the long-form visual to life.

Elsewhere, Entergalatic follows Jabari as he tries to balance success and love. “Entergalacticis everything I’ve always wanted to do, create a long-form visual companion to an album,” Cudi said in a statement.

“It all started with the music, which helped bring this storyline and these characters to life. Entergalactic is unlike anything I’ve ever done, certainly my most ambitious project to date; I can’t wait for you to finally experience it.”

Cudi is currently gearing up to head to Japan for one date in Tokyo in October before taking his tour to Europe in November. You can find full dates and ticket information on Kid Cudi’s official website.

The rapper’s debut mixtape–2008’s A Kid Named Cudi–also received an official release on streaming services in July. The record was originally released on July 17, 2008, by New York streetwear brand 10.Deep and Fool’s Gold. Featuring the hit “Day ‘n’ Nite,” the project caught the attention of future collaborator Kanye West, who signed Cudi to his GOOD Music label the same year.

