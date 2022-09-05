Leon Jones And Ty Dolla $ign Share Video For ‘Love Jones’

Leon Jones and Ty Dolla $ign - Photo: Courtesy of Motown Records/EZMNY Records

GRAMMY-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Leon Thomas has released the official music video for his buzzing second single, “Love Jones,” which features multi-platinum artist Ty Dolla $ign.

After moving from his hometown of Brooklyn to sunny Los Angeles, Leon fell in love with different aspects of LA’s culture, its women, and the weather. The intimate visual, co-directed by Cameron Dean and Leon, portrays a perfect day in LA with all the things that make it unique.

Leon Thomas - "Love Jones" ft. Ty Dolla $ign (Official Video)

As an ode to LA, Leon had this to say about his inspiration for the video: “The ‘Love Jones’ music video is a collection of all the things I love about living in California. Having an LA legend like Ty Dolla $ign made the entire concept much more authentic and real.”

“Love Jones” is Leon’s second official single from his highly anticipated debut album Electric Dusk, set to be released later this year. Between Leon’s brilliantly distorted vocals, the lush production, and Ty’s signature sound, the track formulates the perfect slow jam to wind down the summer. The single was co-written by Leon, and he also co-produced the track with Axl Folie (Drake, Kendrick Lamar), and Ali Prawl (Mary J. Blige, Cordae).

Since its release, “Love Jones” has already received acclaim from the likes of Teen Vogue, RatedR&B, REVOLT, and more. Earlier this year, Leon released his first single since his 2018 hiatus entitled “X-Rated” [feat. Benny The Butcher], which will also be on the upcoming album.

Leon Thomas has quickly become one of the most sought-after songwriters and producers in the music industry over the years, writing and producing on No.1 and GRAMMY-nominated albums with a plethora of chart-breaking artists, including Post Malone, Ariana Grande, J. Cole, Giveon, Kehlani, Rick Ross, Ella Mai, Snoh Aalegra, and more. Most recently, in 2021, Leon found himself contributing his writing and production skills to Drake’s global chart-topping album Certified Lover Boy on “Pipe Down,” “Love All” [feat. JAY-Z], and “In the Bible” [feat. Lil Durk and Giveon].

