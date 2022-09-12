Kid Cudi Shares Romantic New Trailer For ‘Entergalactic’

Kid Cudi’s ‘Entergalactic’ – Photo: Courtesy of Republic Records/Netflix

Kid Cudi has shared a new trailer for his upcoming Netflix project, Entergalactic, showcasing the romantic storyline woven into the show.

The rapper – real name Scott Mescudi – teamed up with Kenya Barris through their Mad Solar and Khalabo Ink Society production companies to bring the long-form visual to life.

Following an initial trailer shared in June, the new preview looks more at the romantic plot, seeing the character Jabari, an ambitious artist, as he moves into his dream Manhattan apartment and falls for his next-door neighbor, Meadow. The cast includes Cudi, Jessica Williams, Timothée Chalamet, Ty Dolla $ign, Vanessa Hudgens, 070 Shake, Jaden Smith, Teyana Taylor, Macaulay Culkin, and more.

ENTERGALACTIC | Official Trailer | Netflix

Elsewhere, Entergalatic follows Jabari as he tries to balance success and love. “Entergalactic is everything I’ve always wanted to do, create a long-form visual companion to an album,” Cudi said in a statement.

“It all started with the music, which helped bring this storyline and these characters to life. Entergalactic is unlike anything I’ve ever done, certainly my most ambitious project to date; I can’t wait for you to finally experience it.”

The project will be accompanied by an anxiously-awaited full-length album – Cudi’s 10th – of the same name. Both the record and the show will be released on September 30. The star previewed the record with the single “Do What I Want” in June.

Meanwhile, Cudi is currently on tour in North America as part of his To The Moon 2022 World Tour. After wrapping up dates on that continent with his Moon Man’s Landing Festival in Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday (September 17), he will head to Japan for one date in Tokyo in October before taking the tour to Europe in November. You can find full dates and ticket information on Kid Cudi’s official website.

The rapper’s debut mixtape – 2008’s A Kid Named Cudi – also received an official release on streaming services in July. The record was originally released on July 17, 2008, by New York streetwear brand 10.Deep and Fool’s Gold. Featuring the hit “Day ‘n’ Nite,” the project caught the attention of future collaborator Kanye West, who signed Cudi to his GOOD Music label the same year.

