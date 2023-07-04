The Avalanches To Headline Inaugural Sweet Relief Festival

The Avalanches - Photo: Frank Hoensch/Redferns

The Avalanches and Groove Armada will be performing exclusive headlining sets at Sweet Relief: a unique one-day party and springtime getaway in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, on September 16, 2023. Alongside musical acts, the new one-day event promises carnival rides, market stalls and more.

“We’re so excited to be heading up to Brisbane to play at Maritime Green at Northshore Brisbane. It’s such a cool looking spot – we’ve got a feeling it’s gonna be a very special one”, The Avalanches said in an official statement.

As well as The Avalanches and Groove Armada, there will be the charismatic and all-round music personality, Latifa Tee, the legendary Nina Las Vegas, and the iconic, vintage synth pop duo Cut Copy.

Sweet Relief will also be welcoming international groove maestro, YO! Mafia, queer dance crew Pride Patrol and from over the pond from New Zealand, singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Ladyhawke.

Local tourism and arts ministers are proudly supporting the event, with Tourism Minister, Stirling Hinchliffe saying that Sweet Relief marks the much-awaited Brisbane debut for Queensland Music Trails, which staged its first events in Outback Queensland in April. Presale Tickets On Sale – 6pm Local Time, Wednesday, July 5 Ga Tickets On Sale – 12pm Local Time, Thursday, July 6. For further information, visit the event’s official website.

The Avalanches toured during the summer of 2022 in support of their 2020 album We Will Always Love You. The band also reissued their 2000 debut album Since I Left You to celebrate its 20th anniversary. Originally released in Australia in 2000 and in the U.S/U.K. in 2001, the record was named one of the year’s best albums by critics around the world and later placed in the Top 10 of Pitchfork’s Top 200 Albums of the 2000s and in the Top 20 of Rolling Stone’s Greatest EDM Albums of All Time.

Sweet Relief: Maritime Green, Northshore, Brisbane – Saturday, September 16.

MUSIC LINEUP:

Groove Armada – DJ Set (UK)

The Avalanches (Live)

Ladyhawke

Cut Copy – Dj Set

Nina Las Vegas

Latifa Tee

Yo! Mafia

Poof Doof Pride Patrol Feat. Jimi The Kween

+ Many More Acts To Be Announced.

Listen to the best of The Avalanches on Apple Music and Spotify.