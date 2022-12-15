‘Avatar: The Way Of The Water’ Soundtrack Is Out Now

‘Avatar: The Way of the Water’ - Photo: Courtesy of Hollywood Records/Universal Music Canada

Hollywood Records/Universal Music Canada has released Avatar: The Way of Water (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack). Featuring music by Grammy Award-winning composer Simon Franglen, the 22-track soundtrack also includes the original song “Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” written and performed by The Weeknd, and produced by Swedish House Mafia along with Simon Franglen. Avatar: The Way of Water (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) will also be available on vinyl in early 2023.

Additionally, Avatar: The Way of Water (Original Score) will be released on Tuesday, December 20 and will include 11 additional score cues from the film not available on the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack.

Franglen, who worked with composer James Horner on the original Avatar film, picked up where Horner left off following his tragic death in 2015, spending a large portion of the last three years composing the three-hour score to Avatar: The Way of Water, traveling to New Zealand to collaborate with James Cameron.

Franglen was also responsible for the production and further composition of the music throughout “Pandora–The World of Avatar,” which opened at Walt Disney World in Florida in May 2017 and is working on the next Avatar sequel to be released in 2024.

Earlier this month, a new trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water–the James Cameron-directed film–arrived featuring a snippet of a new track written by The Weeknd titled “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength).” The hype continued to mount until the song arrived on the soundtrack.

Avatar: The Way of Water (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Tracklist:

Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength) – Performed by The Weeknd

Into The Water

Happiness Is Simple

A New Star

Converging Paths

Rescue and Loss

Family is Our Fortress

Hometree

The Way of Water

Payakan

Mighty Eywa

Friends

Cove of The Ancestors

The Tulkun Return

The Hunt

Na’vi Attack

Eclipse

Bad Parents

Knife Fight

From Darkness to Light

The Spirit Tree

The Songcord – Performed by Zoë Saldana