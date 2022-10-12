Swedish House Mafia Confirmed For 2023 Creamfields North Festival

Swedish House Mafia - Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Swedish House Mafia have announced they’ll be returning to Creamfields North for its 2023 edition.

During the Birmingham stop of their Paradise Again world tour last week (October 8), the Swedish supergroup revealed they’ll be headlining the festival next year by displaying their three dot logo alongside ‘Creamfields 2023’ on screens in the arena.

The announcement has now been followed by an official confirmation tweet by Creamfields who wrote: “Just Announced! @swedishousemfia confirmed for a SOLD OUT Creamfields North 2023, Sunday August 27 #CreamfieldsNorth #Creamfields2023.”

The full line-up for 2023 Creamfields North is yet to be announced but the event is scheduled to take place in Daresbury, Cheshire between 24-27 August next year. Tickets are already completely sold out, making it the fastest-selling Creamfields on record.

Swedish House Mafia’s return to the event comes after their last performance at the festival in 2019.

The producer trio have remained busy since then and earlier this year they released their debut album Paradise Again featuring guest appearances from A$AP Rocky, Sting and many more. They are now on the European leg of their world tour to support the album.

During their San Fransisco show last month, Swedish House Mafia previewed a new Alicia Keys-assisted single titled |”Finally” which is yet to be released. The track itself is a cover of the Kings of Tomorrow song of the same name, which featured the singer Julie McKnight.

Last month, the group also announced they would be leading the bill for the 2023 edition of Miami’s Ultra Music Festival. The group, who launched their current Paradise Again tour in Miami this past July, have a long history with Ultra, having ended their massive farewell tour at the event in 2013 before playing their reunion show there in 2018.

Ultra Music Festival will run from March 24-26 at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami. Last May, the festival announced that it will stay at Bayfront Park until at least 2027, following the City of Miami Commission unanimously passing an agreement between the festival and the Bayfront Park Management Trust. This Trust manages the 32-acre park, which is located in the heart of downtown Miami on Biscayne Bay.

