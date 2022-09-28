Swedish House Mafia Confirmed For 2023 Ultra Music Festival In Miami

Swedish House Mafia - Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

With the 2022 festival season winding down, heads are turning towards 2023, with Miami’s Ultra Music Festival dropping its phase one lineup for their annual event next March. Swedish House Mafia leads the bill, with the trio’s return to the annual dance mega-fest first announced during the 2022 festival this past March.

The group, who launched their current Paradise Again tour in Miami this past July, have a long history with Ultra, having ended their massive farewell tour at the event in 2013 before playing their reunion show there in 2018.

The rest of the phase one lineup includes Armin van Buuren, Carl Cox, Claude VonStroke, CloZee, Eric Prydz, Grimes, Gryffin, Hardwell, Martin Garrix, Zedd, REZZ,a double appearance by deadmau5 — who’ll be performing as part of his Kaskade collab Kx5 and alongside Oliver Heldens’s alias Hi-Lo during a b2b as his own techno alter-ego Testpilot — and other stars.

Ultra Music Festival will run from March 24-26 at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami. Last May, the festival announced that it will stay at Bayfront Park until at least 2027, following the City of Miami Commission unanimously passing an agreement between the festival and the Bayfront Park Management Trust. This Trust manages the 32-acre park, which is located in the heart of downtown Miami on Biscayne Bay.

The longstanding music festival has happened at Bayfront Park for much of its 23-year history, returning to the site this past March after a much-maligned outing at Miami’s Virginia Key in 2019 and two years off due to the pandemic.

The 2019 edition of the festival in Virginia Key experienced myriad noise complaints and major transportation issues, including — as Billboard reported in 2019 — “tens of thousands of attendees forced to walk two-and-a-half miles across the Rickenbacker Causeway following a complete breakdown of transportation logistics.”

The relocation to Virginia Key came after Miami City Commission unanimously voted down a renewal for its contract at Bayfront Park. This decision left festival organizers with only four months to figure out logistics for the new site, which had only one way off the island and was the first time the event had to handle transportation since it was no longer in an urban epicenter of a city.

