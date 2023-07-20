Bas Recruits J. Cole For ‘Passport Bros’

Bas and J. Cole, ‘Passport Bros’ - Photo: Courtesy of Dreamville Records/Interscope Records

Dreamville artist Bas has linked up with label founder J. Cole for “Passport Bros,” an infectious new summer anthem. Sounding distinctly like two people weeks into a vacation that will never end, the MCs trade scenes from across the globe. The track is out now via Dreamville in conjunction Interscope Records.

Last month, Bas posted a lighthearted tweet about the Clase Azul-led bar tabs Cole had been running up in London, Barcelona, and Miami. “For the love of God someone wrangle his a__ back inside,” he wrote—“by the dreads if you must.” From the sounds of “Passport Bros,” that party never ended.

Bas - Passport Bros (with J. Cole) (Official Music Video)

Bas raps, “Where you work on the weekend? Where you go on a Sunday?/ Heard that place is the hot spot, I’ma take you to brunch there/ I’ma get you the Rollie, I’ma take you to Italy/ I’ma need you to show me everything that it’s gon’ be.”

“Passport Bros” comes in the wake of “‘Diamonds,” the reflective single from Bas released earlier this year. That song “stems from the stark realization that, as artists in the public light, our pains and traumas are consistently up for the public’s consumption,” Bas says. “We have to continually explore and give more of ourselves to feed the insatiable appetite of the audience.”

“Passport Bros” and “Diamonds” build on Bas’s banner 2022, which was headlined by [BUMP] Pick Me Up, an EP filled with tracks featuring J. Cole, Lil Tjay, Gunna, and labelmate Ari Lennox. That project also included Bas’s hit record “The Jackie,” which reached the Top 10 at urban radio and has over 140 million global streams.

Bas continued building his momentum by appearing on “Lifestyle” & “Jozi Flows,” two offerings from Dreamville’s D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape, and on “Blood, Sweat & Tears,” his collaboration with Black Sherif and Kel-P from the Creed III soundtrack.

