How To Watch The Dreamville Festival Featuring J. Cole, Drake, And More

J. Cole - Photo: Josh Brasted/FilmMagic

The 2023 Dreamville Festival is set to descend upon Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina this weekend. Usher will headline the party on April 1, while Drake and J. Cole will share top-billing on April 2. Curious how to watch? Fans unable to attend the event will still be able to join in on the fun, thanks to Amazon.

As in years past, J. Cole has invited some of his favorite artists and collaborators to join him in his home state of North Carolina for one of the most anticipated music events of the year. The show will stream on Twitch on the Amazon Music channel, and it will also be available via Prime Video, so fans with either of these apps will be able to watch their favorite artists perform.

Other MCs and songwriters set for the festival include Lil Durk, Ari Lennox, City Girls, Sean Paul, EARTHGANG, Jessie Reyez, and Key Glock, among others on Saturday. Meanwhile on Sunday, Burna Boy will headline along with a curated selection of artists like Summer Walker, JID, GloRilla, Bas, Waka Flocka Flame, Mario, and many more.

Music journalist and Rotation Roundtable host Rob Markman, ‘R&B Rotation in DJ Mode’ host Gia Peppers, and hip-hop industry veteran Wayno will return as the festival’s official livestream hosts. Viewers can tune in to see interviews with artists, special guests, and more throughout the weekend. Dreamville will welcome over 100,000 fans across the weekend, with millions able to watch at home in real time.

“Dreamville Festival has made itself one of the biggest hip-hop moments of the year, and after last year’s incredible performances, we at Rotation knew we needed to stream the festival for fans around the world a second year running,” adds Tim Hinshaw, Head of Hip-Hop and R&B for Amazon Music. “This year’s lineup is unparalleled with icons like Usher, Burna Boy, Ari Lennox, Lil Durk, Summer Walker, GloRilla, and more all coming together during one weekend.”