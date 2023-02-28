J. Cole With Special Guest Drake And Usher To Headline Dreamville Festival
J. Cole and Drake will perform a medley of hits from each of their chart-topping catalogs.
J. Cole and his Dreamville team have announced that the MC will headline the event with a special performance alongside Drake, with Usher also set to perform at the top of the bill. Dreamville Festival is set to return to Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina on April 1-2. GA, GA+, and VIP two-day passes are on sale now.
As in years past, J. Cole has once again invited some of his favorite artists and collaborators to join him in his home state of North Carolina for one of the most anticipated music events of the year. Day 1 on Saturday will be headlined by multi-platinum-selling R&B global superstar Usher, with additional performances from Lil Durk, Ari Lennox, City Girls, Sean Paul, EARTHGANG, Jessie Reyez, and Key Glock, among others. Sunday features one of the world’s biggest international superstars Burna Boy, as well as a curated selection of artists like Summer Walker, JID, GloRilla, Bas, Waka Flaka Flame, Mario, and many more.
To close out the 2023 edition of Dreamville Festival on Sunday night, J. Cole will welcome fellow international icon, Drake, to appear as a special guest during his headlining set on the festival main stage as the two will perform a medley of hits from each of their chart-topping catalogs, which collectively have come to define the sound of a generation. Burna Boy will headline and close out the second stage on Sunday, prior to J. Cole and Drake ending the weekend activities on the festival main stage.
The expanded two-day event will also mark a rare reunion for Dreamville Records as Cole is bringing together the entire music roster to perform at the weekend event.
Visit Dreamville Festival’s official website for more information.
Dreamville Festival Lineup:
Saturday, April 1:
Usher
Lil Durk
Ari Lennox
City Girls
Sean Paul
EARTHGANG
Jessie Reyez
Key Glock
SiR
Lute
Omen
Marqus Clae
Victony
Sunday, April 2:
J. Cole + Drake
Burna Boy
Summer Walker
J.I.D
GloRilla
Bas
Waka Flaka Flame
Mario
Ayra Starr
Baby Tate
Cozz
Jordan Ward
Reuben Vincent