Post Malone, GloRilla, Kid Cudi, And More Set For Hive Music Festival

Post Malone will headline a revamped 2023 HIVE Music Festival alongside hip-hop favorites Kid Cudi, Joji, Big Sean, Santa Fe Klan, GloRilla, and many more.

This year, the festival is produced by C3 Presents and Live Nation, and will feature over 27 artists across stages taking place June 9 and 10 at Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City, Utah. Two-Day General Admission, GA+, and VIP presale begins Thursday, February 23 at 10am MT.

Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public immediately following the pre-sale. VIP packages include preferred viewing areas, unlimited access to VIP Lounges with relaxed seating, air-conditioned restrooms, dedicated entry lane at the festival entrance, and more. For tickets and the full list of amenities available in each ticket package, please visit HIVE Festival’s official website.

Other artists set to perform include Flatbush Zombies, NLE Choppa, Denzel Curry, Conway the Machine, The Alchemist, midwxst, Ab-Soul, Armani White, and more.

It has been an exciting time for Memphis’ hottest superstar, GloRilla. Earlier in February, she shared a new song titled “Internet Trolls.” The single arrived ahead of her massively successful performance at the Grammys, where she joined a list of top rappers like Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, and more in a tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop’s inception.

The chorus on the Hitkidd produced song showcases GloRilla’s unique ability to blend playfulness and seriousness. “Watch out for them internet trolls/ They be tryna satisfy them internet goals,” she raps, before adding, “You just got locked up ’cause the internet told/ ‘Fake it ’til you make it,’ that’s the internet code.”

On top of that, last month, GloRilla recruited Moneybagg Yo for the ferocious new single “On Wat U On,” out today via CMG/N-Less/Interscope Records.

The ready-made crowd-pleaser, which finds the collaborators trading bars, cleverly breaks down a lover’s quarrel. The no-holds-barred track is accompanied by a fiery video that captures a heated argument about trust and infidelity.

Visit HIVE Music Festival’s official website for more information.