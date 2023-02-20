Post Malone Performs ‘Rockstar’ At 2023 NBA All-Star Game With 21 Savage

Post Malone – Photo: Don Arnold/WireImage

Post Malone performed his hit single “Rockstar” at the 2023 All-Star Game with 21 Savage yesterday (February 19).

Taking to the stage for the pre-tipoff performance, Post was joined by the Atlanta-based guest at the event in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Ushered on stage by clouds of dry ice that remained throughout the first song, Post made his way down to the front of the platform to greet fans as he began “Wow.” After dancing his way through an instrumental outro, the star asked the audience: “Salt Lake City, how we feeling tonight?”

Flames then illuminated the back of the stage as “Rockstar began, with Post stepping off the stage and briefly dipping into the crowd. 21 Savage then joined the rapper on stage for his guest verse, the pair sparring with each other from either side of the stage before coming together in an embrace.

Post closed out the two-song set with a message for the crowd. “Keep spreading love, just keep being beautiful and just keep kicking ass,” he said. Watch the performance in full here.

Last year, “Rockstar” surpassed the milestone of one billion views on YouTube, making it Post’s third song so far to achieve that feat. The rapper previously did the same with “Congratulations (featuring. Quavo)” and the Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse song “Sunflower,” on which he collaborated with Swae Lee.

The latter became the highest-certified track in RIAA history in November, with the song going 17x platinum. It previously broke the all-time record for the most weeks spent on Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart in February as it racked up its 123rd week on the chart, passing PSY’s “Gangnam Style.”

Post released his latest album, Twelve Carat Toothache, in June 2022. The record boasted appearances from an all-star cast of guests, including Roddy Ricch, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Fleet Foxes, Gunna, and The Kid LAROI.

